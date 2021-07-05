Derval O'Rourke: beating the sugar cravings with a slice of banana bread

This week, I am sharing the tips from healthy lifestyle coach Cathy Dunleavy on a topic that I feel will resonate with a lot of people. Sugar/sweet cravings are definitely one of the questions Cathy is most frequently asked. I’m sharing a Dark Chocolate Banana Bread recipe which is a great healthy alternative when you’re craving sugar.

If you suffer from sugar cravings, particularly in the evening/night time, the first thing to look at is the nature of the craving. Are you feeling physically hungry along with your want for sugary food or is it a psychological/emotional craving only? If you feel physically hungry and are also craving sugary food, let’s go upstream and look at the early part of your day for clues to solving the problem.

Here are two questions to ask yourself:

1. Have I eaten enough food throughout the day? This is something I personally struggle with when I’m busy. Then as soon as the kids go to bed I’m starving and craving sugary snacks.

2. Have I eaten enough vegetables and fruit? Again this is an area I can forget. If the answer to either of these questions is no, then turning this into a yes is your starting point.

When it comes to hunger late in the day, you would be surprised how many people simply haven’t eaten enough food during the day so this is definitely the first thing to look at.

Now let’s take a closer look. Protein, fibre and healthy fats work in your favour by keeping you fuller for longer as they stay in your stomach for longer and also act as a buffer to slow down the delivery of the carbohydrates you’ve eaten. While vegetables and fruit move through the system more quickly, they are full of fibre and also give you high levels of vitamins and minerals (known collectively as micronutrients). When we don’t give our body the micronutrients it needs, it will communicate back to us by making us crave sweet foods. What’s often closest to hand are sweet foods that are devoid of any other nutritional support. This is why we need to be mindful nowadays.

It is also a good example of why sticking to whole foods makes sense. When we stick to eating whole foods, we don’t have to overthink ‘am I getting enough protein, fibre, healthy fat, vitamins, minerals etc.’ Mother Nature has done the packaging job for us! It’s only really when we start to base our diet around processed foods that we run into problems.

If you have your meals and snacks throughout the day nailed but still have sugar cravings, it’s time to look at routines and associations because this indicates that the problem is originating in the mind, not the body.

So firstly just start to notice. What time of day/week/month do you crave sugary foods? What are you doing at the time? Resist the urge at this stage to say ‘I just crave them all the time’. Acknowledge if you feel that way but then really get into the nitty-gritty of when. Write out a list of the times of day/week/month and what you are doing at that time. It might be when you pass a certain shop on the road or when you’re sitting in your favourite chair at night time watching your favourite programme. Whatever it is, if you can identify a pattern then you can break the association by changing the routine.

For instance, if you normally sit at 7pm to watch telly in a certain chair after tidying up from dinner and crave a certain kind of chocolate bar, change things up. Before you sit down, go for a short walk and when you do sit, change the chair you sit in.

Have some fruit and nuts and dark chocolate instead. I wouldn’t suggest having nothing as deprivation is not helpful in this situation.

You might be thinking this sounds crazy, but if you have long-term habits, re-wiring the messages your brain receives around that habit is essential. The things that you do around that habit are what has it wired down so tightly, not just the repetition of the habit itself.

When we try to stop doing something (eating chocolate at night time for instance) but continue to carry out our routines around that in exactly the same way, we are relying very heavily on willpower and high levels of motivation. Willpower and motivation are fantastic, but they are only temporary and when they drop away, we need to have habits built up to sustain our healthy ways long term.

In summary, don’t be afraid to look a bit more closely at your cravings and learn more about them. Then you’ll know what direction you need to tackle them from, based on the other advice above.

Fitness Tip: Increase your steps this week. Take a look at your tracking App or fitness watch and decide you are going to increase your daily average by 1,000 steps. This can easily be done by doing something like taking one work call wearing headphones & walking.

Wellness Tip: Set yourself a task for whenever your sugary cravings hit. When you find yourself craving something sweet, you must complete this task. It might be a 10-minute walk, 20 jumping jacks, 10 sit-ups — whatever you decide. This will become a habit and you will feel great (even if you end up reaching for the chocolate anyway!)

Dark chocolate banana bread recipe by:Derval O'Rourke Easy banana bread that is low in sugar and high in taste Servings 12 12 Preparation Time 15 mins 15 mins Cooking Time 45 mins 45 mins Total Time 60 mins 60 mins Course Baking Baking Ingredients 2 ripe bananas, peeled

2 eggs

70g agave syrup/honey/maple syrup

3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

160g gram flour

160g wholemeal flour

1 tsp xanthan gum

½ tsp baking powder

50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a loaf tin and line it with parchment paper. Use a fork to lightly mash the bananas in a mixing bowl and set aside. Whisk the eggs, agave syrup, butter and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric beater until smooth. Sift the flours, xanthan gum and baking powder into the bowl and mix until just incorporated. Stir in the banana and chocolate and pour the cake batter into the prepared loaf tin. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack.