Darina Allen: summer salads — lettuce not forget the zingy dressing

I've had lots of requests for summer salads so this week I am going to keep the 'chat' shorter for a change and include the maximum number of gorgeous summer salads in my column.
- Let’s throw out our preconceived notions of traditional salads, and get wildly creative with both dressings and flavour combinations.
- Choose beautiful greens, not just a bag of mixed salad leaves. Seek out crunchy heads of Little Gem, speckled Castelfranco, bitter red chicory, Endive and Radicchio, peppery watercress sprigs, dandelion leaves, pea shoots, crunchy little romanesco florets.
- Add lots of soft fresh herbs — mint, chervil, coriander, basil, tarragon — can’t you just taste the combination.
- Kale and Hispi or Savoy cabbage are transformed when sprinkled with flaky sea salt then given a good massage until they are soft and silky.
- Ramp up your dressings.
- The classic formula of 3 parts oil to 1 part acid seems so samey: Try a perkier 2 parts oil to 1 part acid, could be wine, cider, sherry or champagne vinegar or freshly-squeezed citrus juice...
- But let’s get extra adventurous — how about natural yoghurt, lime and harissa, rape seed oil, rice vinegar, miso and grated ginger, mayonnaise, rice wine vinegar, garlic and gochujang, extra virgin olive oil, cider vinegar and maple syrup...
- Roasting or grilling transforms vegetables such as carrots, radishes, broccoli, cabbage or romanesco florets. Be bold, use a high heat for maximum caramelisation and sweetness.
- Raddichio, chicory, kale and Romaine are also brilliant grilled.
- Some pickled vegetables — chillies, cucumbers, red onions, grapes, radishes, rhubarb — really add extra oomph to a salad.
- Think about texture as well as flavour. Add crunchy corn or potato chips, crispy fried onions or shallots or slivered garlic. Toasted walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, cashew nuts or roasted nuts are always a pleasing addition. Crispy pork scratchings, garlic croutons or chunks of nut brittle can also be a delicious surprise.
- Shaved radishes, scallions, fennel, kohl rabi or beets submerged in cold water with lots of ice will crisp deliciously and can be done several hours ahead. Add a dice of membrillo for extra sweetness and a little unexpected pop of flavour.
- Slivered chilli, salted anchovies or sardines or grated horseradish or burratta are also brilliant flavour enhancers.
- I also love to occasionally finish a salad with a little grating of lemon zest.
Black bean salad with corn, avocado and lime vinaigrette
This perky Mexican salad is a refreshing summertime lunch but can be made throughout the year with either fresh or tinned corn
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseStarter
CuisineMexican
Ingredients
2 tins black beans, rinsed and drained or 450g black beans, soaked overnight and cooked
175-225g cooked fresh corn or corn niblets
2 red peppers, diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed or grated
2 tbsp shallots, finely chopped
2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
125g fresh coriander, chopped, plus more for garnish
2 ripe but firm avocados, diced
For the dressing:
9 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp lime zest
6 tbsp fresh lime juice
2 tbsp sugar
To serve:
tortilla chips
Method
To cook the black beans, soak the beans in plenty of cold water overnight. Next day cover with fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes approx. or until just cooked. Cook more than you need and freeze the remainder for another time.
To cook the sweetcorn, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil, add salt. Peel the ears of corn, trim both ends, drop into the water. Cover the saucepan and bring back to the boil, cook for just 3 minutes.
Put the black beans, sweet corn, red pepper, garlic and shallots into a bowl. Sprinkle the salt and cayenne and chopped coriander evenly over the surface. Toss gently to combine.
Mix the extra virgin olive oil with the lime zest and juice. Add the sugar and whisk to emulsify. Pour over the salad and toss. Taste and correct the seasoning and add a little more sugar if necessary to balance the lime.
Just before serving, add the avocado dice. Mix gently, being careful not to mash the avocados. Garnish with some more roughly-chopped coriander. Just before serving, fold some tortilla chips gently through the salad or serve as a side. Serve at room temperature.
Watercress or rocket salad with Manchego, membrillo and marcona almonds
the peppery watercress contrasts deliciously with the mild Manchego, crunchy almonds and sweet musky membrillo - a delicious combination
Servings6
Preparation Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
3 fistfuls of watercress or rocket leaves
150-175g Manchego, diced and slivered
150g membrillo, diced
110 Marcona almonds, toasted at 170°C for 8-10 minutes and slivered lengthwise
For the dressing:
2 tbsp, white wine vinegar or sherry vinegar
extra virgin olive oil
flaky sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper
1 garlic clove, grated
1 tsp runny honey
Method
Whisk all the ingredients together for the dressing.
Put the watercress or rocket into a bowl, drizzle with the dressing, toss lightly with your fingers until each leaf glistens with a light coating of dressing.
Add the cubes of cheese, toss gently and pile onto a shallow plate. Sprinkle with membrillo, a few shavings of Manchego and toasted, slivered almonds.
Enjoy immediately.
Shaved summer roots salad in an ice bath
Delicious, refreshing and versatile, this salad is filled with walnuts, Parmesan and salty anchovy fillets as well as your choice of shaved vegetables - the perfect summer salad
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time12 mins
Total Time22 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
700g shaved vegetables — multi-coloured radishes, fennel, kohl rabi, white turnip, small crisp cucumber
110g of walnuts or 150g pistachio nuts
1 tin of anchovy fillets (8-9 fillets)
2 large garlic cloves
flaky sea salt
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice
50 Parmesan
freshly ground black pepper
chive and marigold petals if available
Method
- Slice the vegetables as thinly as possible on a mandolin. Put into a bowl of iced water.
Preheat the oven to 170°C.
Roast the walnuts or pistachios until deep golden brown (8-10 minutes), shaking the tray occasionally. Allow to cool and chop or crush coarsely.
Next, make the dressing. Mash the anchovies, add the garlic and pound in a pestle and mortar. Transfer to a small pan. Drizzle in the oil and cook for 2-3 minutes over a medium heat until the garlic looks toasty, add the freshly squeezed lemon juice, walnuts or pistachios. Taste, transfer to a jar.
Just before serving, drain the crisp vegetables really well. Dry in a salad spinner. Transfer to a bowl, add the dressing and half the freshly grated Parmesan. Toss, taste and correct the seasoning. Pile onto a platter. Sprinkle with the remainder of the Parmesan and scatter with chive and marigold petals if available.
Summer steak salad
Deliciously fresh salad with avocado, cheese and vivid cherry tomatoes compliment tender strips of steak for a hearty, summery dish
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
700-900g sirloin or fillet steak (at least 4.5cm thick)
1 red onion, pickled
8-10 sweet ripe cherry tomatoes
2 firm but ripe avocados
1 Romaine or 3 Little Gem lettuces
extra virgin olive oil
rocket and watercress sprigs
12 scallions or spring onions
110-175g mild blue cheese (Gorgonzola, Crozier Blue or St. Agur)
Caesar dressing
Method
Season the steak generously on both sides with flaky sea salt and freshly cracked pepper. Cover and allow to sit at room temperature for at least an hour. Make the pickle red onions as per the recipe below.
Cut the Romaine into sixths lengthwise or the Little Gem into quarters. Slice the cherry tomatoes in half around the equator. Season with salt, pepper, sugar, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Preheat a barbecue or a pan-grill on a high heat. Pat the steak dry with kitchen paper. Drizzle the steak with extra virgin olive oil. Sear the meat well on both sides and along the fat. Reduce the temperature and cook until medium rare. Transfer to a plate and allow to rest while you sear the Romaine or Little Gem on all sides. Clean the grill first, then drizzle the salad with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Sear the lettuce chunks on a high heat until nicely charred on all sides. Transfer to a serving plate. Scatter with rocket and watercress sprigs.
Toss the spring onions in a little extra virgin olive oil, sprinkle with salt and sear on the heat.
Cut the steak into 5mm thick slices across the grain. Scatter over the salad with the tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado wedges, and crumbled blue cheese. Finely chop with charred spring onions and scatter over the salad along with some flaky sea salt and a few grinds of freshly cracked pepper. Serve with Caesar dressing and tuck in immediately while the steak is still warm.
Pickled red onions
A deliciously crunchy accompaniment to crusty bread or tacos, pickled red onion is easy to make and uses pantry ingredients
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
450g red onions, peeled and thinly sliced on a mandolin
225ml white vinegar
110g sugar
pinch of salt
3 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick, broken
1 dried red chilli
Method
Bring the white vinegar and sugar to a simmer with a pinch of salt and 3 whole cloves, broken cinnamon bits, dried chili, etc. Add the onions to the simmering liquid one-third at a time.
As soon as the onions are pink and wilted, lift them out into a clean jam jar. Continue until all onions have been wilted. Cover the onions in jars with the brine. The onions should be pink and crunchy. Store in the fridge when cool.
