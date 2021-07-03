Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Seared scallops with chorizo and apple salad

I often find myself wanting something light for dinner when the weather gets warm. The last thing I want to do at the end of a hot summers’ day is spend an hour in the kitchen. What I really want is something I can cook in twenty minutes or so, but it also must be delicious of course. Scallops are perfect for days like that. They are the ultimate fast food. They take just two to three minutes to cook, are light and very nutritious, and they taste spectacular.

I think people are often put off using scallops as they fear they are technically difficult to cook. That perhaps paired with the experience of being served scallops that would bounce off the floor if dropped, the consequence of overcooking this wonderful shellfish. In truth, they are wonderfully simple to prepare and cook. The trick is to remember they need only two to three minutes in a hot pan.