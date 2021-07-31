Michelle Darmody: D'eclair your love for profiteroles

Choux pastry originates in France and can be used as a base for many different buns — eclairs and profiteroles being the most popular.

A bit of elbow grease is needed if you are making these buns by hand, or a mixer does come in handy. It is good to place a small ovenproof dish filled with water into the oven when the pastry shells are baking. It helps make lighter buns with more air and as there is no raising agent in choux buns, they rely on the high moisture content of the steam during baking to help them puff up and rise. When you are making the pastry you will notice it is not quite as firm as a more traditional pastry dough — the texture should lie somewhere between a batter and a dough. This is why piping it works best.