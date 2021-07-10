Michelle Darmody: Picnic bars are the perfect treat when you're on the move

I have included this lemon bar or lemon slice recipe before but I thought it worth featuring again — it is the recipe I get the most requests for and the most feedback about. Almost anyone I know who bakes the lemon slices tucks the recipe away to repeat again and again.
There is a little knack to making them but once you nail it they are sublime.
The base should be lightly crisp and crumbly and the topping should have a curd-like texture. The bake should still have a very slight wobble coming out of the oven and firm up when cooled. If the topping looks and feels like meringue it means you have whipped it for too long before baking. You just need to double the volume and not make it too foamy. The topping then needs to be poured onto the cooled base.
Any of the bakes here are the perfect treat to bringing to a picnic or to give to friends — and unlike a whole cake, you can still keep some for yourself. Most of us are eating outdoors a little more than before so nice handy treats that can be packed and transported are good to have in your repertoire.