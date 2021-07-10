Michelle Darmody: Picnic bars are the perfect treat when you're on the move

I have included this lemon bar or lemon slice recipe before but I thought it worth featuring again — it is the recipe I get the most requests for and the most feedback about. Almost anyone I know who bakes the lemon slices tucks the recipe away to repeat again and again.

There is a little knack to making them but once you nail it they are sublime.

The base should be lightly crisp and crumbly and the topping should have a curd-like texture. The bake should still have a very slight wobble coming out of the oven and firm up when cooled. If the topping looks and feels like meringue it means you have whipped it for too long before baking. You just need to double the volume and not make it too foamy. The topping then needs to be poured onto the cooled base.

Any of the bakes here are the perfect treat to bringing to a picnic or to give to friends — and unlike a whole cake, you can still keep some for yourself. Most of us are eating outdoors a little more than before so nice handy treats that can be packed and transported are good to have in your repertoire.

Lemon slices recipe by:Michelle Darmody This is one of my most popular recipes and with good reason. This batch makes enough to bring to a friend and keep some at home too Servings 12 12 Preparation Time 15 mins 15 mins Cooking Time 20 mins 20 mins Total Time 35 mins 35 mins Course Baking Baking Ingredients For the base:

250g plain flour

250g cold butter, cubed

100g icing sugar

zest of 1 lemon

pinch of sea salt

For the topping:

4 eggs

pinch of sea salt

zest of 2 lemons

290g caster sugar

100ml lemon juice

1 level tsp of baking powder

50g plain flour Method Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch square tin with parchment. To make the base, mix all the ingredients together until they look like breadcrumbs. Pat the mixture down evenly into the tin and bake it for 20 minutes until it is starting to turn golden. Set aside to cool while you make the topping. Beat the eggs, salt, zest and sugar until doubled in volume. You do not want to mix much more than this or else it will start to get meringue-like in texture: you want it to end up dense and curd-like when baked. Add the lemon juice, baking powder and flour. You do not need to beat at this stage just mix them together. Pour on top of the cooled first layer and bake for 20 minutes at 180°C. If it still wobbles a lot, bake it for another 1-2 minutes. Once cooled in the tin, cut into fingers with a knife dipped into boiling water and enjoy.