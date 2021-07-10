Michelle Darmody: Picnic bars are the perfect treat when you're on the move

— nice to give to a friend and, unlike a whole cake, you can still keep some for yourself
Michelle Darmody: Picnic bars are the perfect treat when you're on the move

This lemon bar recipe is one of my most requested sweet treats. 

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 07:15
Michelle Darmody

I have included this lemon bar or lemon slice recipe before but I thought it worth featuring again — it is the recipe I get the most requests for and the most feedback about. Almost anyone I know who bakes the lemon slices tucks the recipe away to repeat again and again.

There is a little knack to making them but once you nail it they are sublime.

The base should be lightly crisp and crumbly and the topping should have a curd-like texture. The bake should still have a very slight wobble coming out of the oven and firm up when cooled. If the topping looks and feels like meringue it means you have whipped it for too long before baking. You just need to double the volume and not make it too foamy. The topping then needs to be poured onto the cooled base.

Any of the bakes here are the perfect treat to bringing to a picnic or to give to friends — and unlike a whole cake, you can still keep some for yourself. Most of us are eating outdoors a little more than before so nice handy treats that can be packed and transported are good to have in your repertoire.

Lemon slices

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This is one of my most popular recipes and with good reason. This batch makes enough to bring to a friend and keep some at home too

Lemon slices

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the base:

  • 250g plain flour

  • 250g cold butter, cubed

  • 100g icing sugar

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • pinch of sea salt

  • For the topping:

  • 4 eggs

  • pinch of sea salt

  • zest of 2 lemons

  • 290g caster sugar

  • 100ml lemon juice

  • 1 level tsp of baking powder

  • 50g plain flour

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch square tin with parchment.

  2. To make the base, mix all the ingredients together until they look like breadcrumbs.

  3. Pat the mixture down evenly into the tin and bake it for 20 minutes until it is starting to turn golden. Set aside to cool while you make the topping.

  4. Beat the eggs, salt, zest and sugar until doubled in volume. You do not want to mix much more than this or else it will start to get meringue-like in texture: you want it to end up dense and curd-like when baked.

  5. Add the lemon juice, baking powder and flour. 

  6. You do not need to beat at this stage just mix them together.

  7. Pour on top of the cooled first layer and bake for 20 minutes at 180°C. If it still wobbles a lot, bake it for another 1-2 minutes.

  8. Once cooled in the tin, cut into fingers with a knife dipped into boiling water and enjoy.

Oat and apple slices

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Better than a flapjack but not quite a biscuit, these fruit and raisin slices are perfect additions to the lunchbox

Oat and apple slices

Servings

18

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 210g cooked apple

  • 50g golden raisins

  • 175g plain flour

  • ½ tsp baking powder

  • 150g light brown sugar

  • 3 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 120g porridge oats

  • pinch of sea salt

  • 175g butter, cubed

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 10-inch square tin with parchment.

  2. Stir the raisins into the stewed apple and set aside.

  3. Sieve the flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add the sugar, half of the cinnamon, oats, and salt, and mix well. Add the butter and rub it in with your fingertips until moist clumps form.

  4. Press half the mixture into the base of the lined tin and smooth it out then spread the stewed apple on top and smooth this out too. If there is a lot of juice in the stewed apple discard this or the final bake will be soggy.

  5. Spread the remaining oat mixture on top and press down gently with your hands. Sprinkle the rest of the cinnamon over the top.

  6. Bake for about 40 minutes or until golden on top. Allow to cool in the tin and then slice into fingers.

