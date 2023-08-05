Derval O'Rourke: Expectations, and my Caprese Chicken recipe

As a child, I learned very young that achievement gave me a very positive sense of self, and confidence to bring into my day-to-day life.
I was a very sporty child and the child that you saw winning medals, trophies and having my picture in the paper.
As an adult, I went on to be a professional athlete for 12 years which meant that high-level achievement was still very much the focus and oftentimes the one thing that made me feel good, the identity I could hold onto.
While I feel fortunate to have had that experience there is also a reality around attaching too much to achievement, weight and pressure that comes with it.
This week I will chat about my experience with feeling content without needing to feel the ‘best’ at anything and I will chat to psychologist Dr Colman Noctor about his nuggets of advice on this.
In recipes, I’ll share a delicious one-pot chicken caprese recipe.