Up to €1,000 each for farmers to grow silage amid grain shortage

With the cost of silage likely to rise by up to 30% this year because of the war in Ukraine and the wider cost-of-living crisis, farming groups have been demanding urgent action.

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 07:30
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Farmers are to be given up to €1,000 each to help them increase silage output as part of a €55 million scheme to offset the grain shortage caused by the war in Ukraine.

The Cabinet is today set to approve a major new silage scheme, the Irish Examiner has learned. With the cost of silage likely to rise by up to 30% this year because of the war and the wider cost-of-living crisis, farming groups have been demanding urgent action.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will bring a memo to Cabinet where he will outline plans for a €55m package to support farmers to grow crops to ensure sufficient feed for cattle this winter.

According to the memorandum, the package being developed will reward farmers with a €100/ha payment for all silage cut up to 10ha.

This means farmers will be eligible to receive up to €1,000 each with the payment to be made later in the year. While a budget is not yet finalised, it is understood that up to €55m could be earmarked for it.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has said a silage and hay subsidy must be introduced to offset the massive increase in fertilizer, plastic and diesel prices this year. A payment of at least €5 a bale will be required for farmers, the body said.

It is demanding that Mr McConalogue push for support as a matter of urgency. It is estimated that the cost of making baled silage this summer will increase by close to 30%. INFHA president Vincent Roddy estimated that the price could hit €30 a bale this year.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) have welcomed the support but said more will be needed.

“Sky rocketing input costs are putting huge pressure on farmers and we are already behind time in encouraging farmers to maximise grass growth,” said IFA President Tim Cullinan.

“The Minister must move quickly to announce the details and get the scheme up and running. The way input costs are going, more support will be needed. There are real food security concerns emerging from global agencies and it’s important that Irish farmers are helped and supported to produce food.” 

This is the latest financial package Mr McConalogue has secured for farmers who are facing spiralling costs as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr McConalogue previously delivered a €12m Tillage Incentive Scheme to help farmers to grow tillage crops, as well as clover and multi-species swards, to help offset the country's dependency on imported grains and artificial fertilisers.

Two packages worth a total of €20m have been delivered for pig farmers, while €3m has been delivered for the horticulture sector.

The minister established the National Fodder and Food Security Committee to provide advice and assistance to farmers throughout this period and he also established an Emergency Response Team in his own department to manage the impact.

Mr McConalogue said he would seek to bring forward a support package for beef and sheep farmers in particular who are most impacted by the rise in fertiliser prices, as well as protecting food security and staving off potential fodder shortages next winter.

