Trio made life members of show society

The organisers of Tullamore Show have honoured three long-standing volunteers with honorary life membership.

Christy Maye, George Gill, and Tommy Finlay were given special presentations in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the event which incorporates the FBD National Livestock Show.

The society said the trio’s enthusiasm and sheer hard work is unmeasurable.

"No matter how big the challenge was there was always a solution," a spokesperson for Tullamore Show Society said.

Now the country’s premier one-day agricultural show, it attracts average attendances of 60,000 every year as well as entries from top cattle, sheep, and equine breeders.

It has 1,000 plus competitions with a total prize fund of €175,000 and 700 trade stands from agri sectors, home Industries, farm produce, innovation, forestry, agri-machinery, and more.

Event's revival in 1991

Christy Maye, a successful businessman in Tullamore and Mullingar, was a founder member of the event when it was revived in 1991 after an absence of many years.

He masterminded new ideas and gained the show local, regional, and national recognition through his work as press and public relations officer.

George Gill joined the show society in the early stages and held many positions including those of site manager, vice-chair, assistant secretary, and chairman in 2010.

Tommy Finlay, a keen exhibitor at shows countrywide, used his expertise and knowledge to develop the dairy section, which continues to grow.

A spokesperson for the committee said: "Tommy was invited by one of our founder members many moons ago, with the view to taking over the dairy section.

"Tommy’s huge expertise and knowledge has led to the very successful Dairy Section, which continues to grow.

"Tommy encouraged and mentored so many over the years with his calm and pleasant manner."

This year’s Tullamore Show will be held in Butterfield Estate, Blueball, on August 14.