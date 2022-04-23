Sixmilebridge holding split into three lots

Location between Limerick City and Ennis will prove attractive to commuters as well as farmers
Sixmilebridge holding split into three lots

Buildings on the property at Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge.

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Conor Power

The public auction season seems to be very much upon us at the moment, with a number of landowners and auctioneers opting for the definitive approach of the public sale, rather than going the private treaty route.

Some agents are currently lining up a series of public auctions to take place over the coming months, taking advantage of an agricultural land market that seems to continue to gain in value in spite of pandemic and international conflict.

One of the next auctions that neutral observers will be eyeing with interest takes place next week at GVM’s Limerick City auction rooms. 

It consists of a 39-acre farm, located just to the northeast of the Clare village of Sixmilebridge.

With a position roughly midway between Limerick City and Ennis, this holding will surely prove as attractive to potential commuters as it will be to farmers and there is something on offer to cater for both.

The man with the gavel on the day will be Tom Crosse, but bids will also be accepted online from those who register online at least three days beforehand.

Three lots

The property is being offered in three individual lots: 

Lot 1 consists of what the agents describe as an attractive parcel of land extending to 32.5 acres, laid out in easily managed divisions and enjoying a generous stretch of public road frontage onto the R471, 3km from Sixmilebridge. 

Lot 1 of the three-lot 39-acre holding due for public auction on April 28.
Lot 1 of the three-lot 39-acre holding due for public auction on April 28.

There is a mains water supply and there are very attractive views from the property, which offers the potential for a building site for a home, as well as being suitable for a range of agricultural uses. The guide price for this lot is €225,000 (€7,000/acre).

Lot 2 is a single-storey traditional-style farmhouse on 2.4 acres of land. According to the agents, the house is in need of repair but offers very tempting potential for someone looking to live in the countryside at a commutable distance from the substantial industrial centres in either Limerick (15km) or Ennis (25km). There is a mains water connection here also. The guide price for this lot is €80,000

Lot 3 is four-acre roadside field. According to Mr Crosse, the land is of reasonable quality and the price guide is €30,000 (€7,500/acre).

“The land in Lot 1 is mixed,” said Mr Crosse. “There’s some good land and some moderate land on it — about half and half overall.”

According to the agent, there won’t be any offers entertained on the entire holding as one lot. In this case, although in close proximity, each lot is separate from the other. Interest has been strong so far and there appears to be an equal level of attention on each lot.

Of the three lots, the one that has the biggest potential to take off (on paper, at least) would probably be Lot 2, but as always, the truth will only be revealed on the day.

The auction takes place at 3pm on Thursday, April 28 — both online and at GVM’s offices on Glentworth Street, Limerick.

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Property#Farming - Munster
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices