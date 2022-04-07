Signpost: We are putting a lot of emphasis on the value of slurry

We are putting a lot of emphasis on the value of slurry and the pig slurry was tested with a hydrometer and found to be 3% dry matter, writes Cork cereal farmer Tom Barry.
Tom Barry in a field of winter barley on the Barry farm at Kilavullen, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 22:15
Tom Barry

The winter crops are looking well and have picked a lot in the recent warm weather.

Winter Barley has received 46 units of chemical N so far and 3,500 gallons of pig slurry.

We are putting a lot of emphasis on the value of slurry and the pig slurry was tested with a hydrometer and found to be 3% dry matter.

Therefore, based on the fact that pig slurry has an NPK value of 19-7-20 at 4% dry matter, we estimated that our slurry has an NPK value of 14-5-15. It’s a useful guide and at least now we know what we are spreading.

That brings the crop to a total of 95 units of N per acre and it is now due to receive another 65 units of chemical N per acre in the form of CAN bringing the total N applied to 160 units per acre.

We will not be applying any chemical P&K as the pig slurry has supplied same at a saving of €150 per acre. The slurry was applied via an umbilical system and dribble bar.

The winter barley is also due its first fungicide and growth regulator in the coming days also. Winter wheat will be treated the same as winter barley with regards to fertiliser application and will be receiving pig slurry this week.

The winter beans are now at early flower bud stage and are due a fungicide also, there is a small percentage of Aschochyta present on the lower leaves but this shouldn’t cause any problem as the fungicide (Elatus Era) should suppress this and keep the disease to the lower leaves.

Spring crop planting is now complete. We took advantage of the recent dry weather and all our crops were sown in excellent conditions.

We sowed 211 acres of spring barley and 65 acres of spring oats. The spring barley received 3,500 gallons of pig slurry on the ploughing and was incorporated with a disc harrow as soon as possible.

We also applied one bag of 21-2.2-10 per acre also and the plan will be to top dress with 50-60 units of can when the crop has emerged.

