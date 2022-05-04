Signpost: Walking the ground twice a week

As mentioned in the last article I weighed the heifers in advance of the farm walk. The target for my heifers with a maintenance figure of about €20 was 300kg for the 1st of April.

Overall I was very happy with their weights which averaged 340kg, but I had two heifers that were 263kg and 290kg. These were below target for April 1 but I put them out to grass that day so I am happy they have had

adequate time to make up the difference.

I stitched in clover using a grass harrow with an air seeder into a field I reseeded last year on April 12, considerably earlier than last year which should work in my favour as I got hit with the drought last year. It was peeking up after seven days and I grazed it after 10 days. I will graze it next at a cover of 1,000kg so I will probably be grazing it in a week’s time.

The new drafting and footbath on Joe Carroll's farm.

I will be watching it closely, so walking the ground twice a week, to make sure the cover doesn’t get too heavy for grazing. I want to give the clover every chance. The paddock is beside the yard which makes it easier for keeping an eye on it but if it was away from the yard I would need to make a conscious effort to watch it. There has been no N spread on this ground since stitching in the clover but it will get 10 units after every grazing for the remainder.

I did a full reseed also last week on some ground that was performing poorly. I used the Kerry TS3 mix with clover. Varieties include Abergain, Aberchoice, Ballyvoy and Ballintoy and includes 0.6kg of uncoated medium leaf white clover.

Another job done this month is the fodder budget. It’s an important year to not skimp on fertiliser for silage ground, even if it is expensive. Luckily I am in a good position and glad I have the budget done — it takes the guesswork out of it.

The breeding season is kicked off on the farm on May 3. I have been tail painting for three weeks pre-breeding and recording heats. I’ve been doing this for the last few years and find it a huge help. I have the vet booked to check any of the cows that haven’t come bulling before breeding starts.

Typically, the vet will come in at 24-25 days after the three weeks of pre-heat observations. I am using scratch cards on the heifers. I also bought a teaser bull for the first time this year. I am planning to use him 4-5 weeks into the breeding when the cows start to slow down, so I expect to find him a big help.

I bought him early to make sure I could isolate him for a while and do the necessary vaccinations – Lepto, BVD, and IBR. Basically he is treated the same as the cows. I used the ICBF Sire Advice tool to match bulls with cows. The bull panel is €288 for EBI with milk at €111, fertility at €119 and solids at +32 kgs with strong percentages.

I have put in new drafting facilities this year which should make my job a lot easier. Up to this, I was in and out of the pit drafting cows and that’s very inefficient. You will see the new facilities in the photos. It’s a cheap job, just €900 but I can manually operate it from the pit which makes drafting cows very easy. I also added a concrete footbath as I have some lame cows. Both of these are working very well.