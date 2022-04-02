Seventy-acre Cork farm is 'one to watch'

The farm includes a three-bedroom detached cottage-style farmhouse in need of refurbishment and some outbuildings
Seventy-acre Cork farm is 'one to watch'

The 70-acre farm at Ballygibbon with about 13 acres of forestry.

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 08:11
Conor Power

The lands just north of Cork city have constituted a very intense area of farming and land exchange over the last decade. As the boundaries of the city extend, the upward pressure on agricultural land prices increases.

In this context, a 70-acre holding in the townland of Ballygibbon, near Blarney will be one to watch over the coming weeks.

For sale with Fermoy-based auctioneer Paul O’Driscoll, the farm consists of excellent road frontage onto the N72 (Cork-Mallow-Limerick road). According to the selling agent, most of the land consists of good-quality pasture but a significant amount of it is under forestry plantation.

“There are about 13 acres of it in forestry,” said Mr O'Driscoll. “These are alder trees and there are three years’ premiums to draw down on it as things stand – bringing in approximately €2,500 per year.”

The farm includes a three-bedroom detached cottage-style farmhouse in need of refurbishment and some outbuildings. The buildings are old but in useful condition, according to the selling agents.

“The land is divided by the road and there’s a small piece of it which is divided by the railway – about four acres or thereabouts, which is connected by an underpass,” said Mr O'Driscoll.

The land’s position adjoining a major intercity national route and railway line is taken advantage of by the current owners, who gain a regular income from advertising hoardings on the land.

“There are two big signs there,” Mr O'Driscoll said. “The next owners don’t have to continue the deal, but it is a nice additional earner.”

There’s no question of development potential here but the land’s location close to Cork city and on a major route for ease of access in the middle of a well-established land-sale ‘hotspot’ give it strong potential to achieve a high price.

The agents are looking at offers in excess of €1 million (€14,300/acre) - certainly a realistic expectation.

Read More

Strong potential for 57-acre farm on the Cork/Waterford border

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Property#Farming - MunsterPlace: Cork
Seventy-acre Cork farm is 'one to watch'

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices