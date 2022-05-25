Safe Farm project to use drama to drive behavioural change

A new European-funded project aims to stimulate cultural and behavioural change regarding safety at farm-level.

The European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project Safe Farm will use drama as an approach to deliver its farm health, safety, and wellbeing training programme.

A bottom-up, farmer-led approach is being used to develop the training based on a needs analysis conducted with Dairygold Co-op farmers last spring.

Acorn Agricultural Research in partnership with University College Dublin's School of Agriculture and Food Science, Dairygold Co-op, Cohort Recruitment and Training and farmer members are carrying out this project which is funded by the Department of Agriculture as part of an EIP.

Joe Kirk of Acorn Agricultural Research said: "As this project is farmer-led, it should increase the chances of farmer buy-in".

The programme uses drama to "emotionally capture the farmer audience in bringing real situations to life".

Facilitation is "at the heart of this approach to provoke discussion and engage participants during the training".

The purpose of this training approach is to "challenge thinking and cultural behaviours".