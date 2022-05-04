Rural TDs’ bill to ‘protect’ Irish family farms from vulture funds

The Government has “facilitated vulture funds and banks to seize and sell” farms in Ireland “for too long”, rural TD Mattie McGrath has said.

The Rural Independent Group of TDs has introduced a bill that aims to "protect" the family farm from vulture funds and provide for the availability of low-interest credit to farmers. The bill was drafted on behalf of the Rural Independent Group of TDs by the former Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan.

“This bill would create a policy platform to tip the scales back in favour of landowners and farmers, and it is all about protecting the small man or woman against predatory financial institutions,” Mr McGrath told the Dáil.

“It is sad we must have this bill but it is vital and necessary in 2022, in the middle of our decade of centenaries.”

The agri-food sector and the role of farmers in the Irish economy are “critical”, Mr McGrath noted, yet farmers are “under attack from all quarters”.

"Banks and vulture funds continue to seize and sell farms all over the country, with Government policy stacked in favour of those institutions," Mr McGrath said.

“We have observed first-hand the destruction and crippling impact these forfeitures and seizures have caused to families."

Read More Protests as family farm put up for sale by vulture fund

Passing its first stage recently, Mr McGrath has urged all TDs to support the bill and the farm families “it seeks to assist”.

“There are many such families. We all have them in our constituencies,” Mr McGrath added.

“We have all had occasions where we have tried to help and found the tide too strong in favour of the institutions, whether they were banks, vulture funds or whatever.

Much legislation has been introduced that has opened the floodgates for the vulture fund carry-on.

Mr McGrath said that without “substantial” local agriculture in local ownership, such as family farms, "rural Ireland will continue to decline”.

“Our bill would pave the way for a new State-run institution to extend low-interest credit to all farm enterprises in a specialised manner.

“It would be a major shift in allowing access to capital for rural Ireland, boosting an entire rural economy and providing regional development in the process."