Quality farm near Clonakilty seeking €12k an acre

The land is of high quality in this part of West Cork.
The 65 acres at Lisnabrinny, Rossmore in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 09:15
Conor Power

Clonakilty is famously known as one of Ireland’s tidiest larger towns and the central position it occupies between Cork City and the wilder outposts of West Cork’s peninsulas is part of what makes it a popular location, for quality of life and for business.

The business of farming is a particularly serious one here. 

The land is of high quality in this part of West Cork. It doesn’t have any of the stonier soils that one finds farther west. 

Instead, it has deep fertile fields that serve the many locally-located dairy processing enterprises extremely well.

The dairy sector is most certainly dominant in these parts but that’s not to discount other sectors, such as beef and, to a lesser extent, tillage. 

Clonakilty-based auctioneer Kieran O’Gorman is currently presenting a 65-acre parcel of this sought-after land, which is available in a number of lots. The public road neatly divides the farm into two sections.

“There’s a main road that runs through the land”, says Mr O’Gorman of the holding, which is located in the townland of Lisnabrinny, about 3km from the village of Rossmore and 12km from Clonakilty.

“There are 13 acres on one side and 52 acres on the other. And there’s another farm roadway that runs right through the block of land.”

The larger of the lots (52 acres) contains a farmyard, with a collection of good quality outbuildings. 

Overall, the quality of the land itself is good, according to the selling agent:

“It’s very very good,” says Mr O’Gorman . “To be honest, it’s really high-spec with its layout and the fact that it’s reseeded and watered and the farm roadways giving ease of access.”

According to the agents, the market has reacted very well to this property and there have been some strong enquiries to date mostly from dairy farmers but also from investors:

“The reaction has been fantastic. There’s been a great reaction so far because it’s a unique holding,” says Mr O’Gorman.

“The land is very good and the farm buildings are exceptional as well. It’s just waiting for somebody to start work.

“It’s all there for the dairy farmer; just to install the new milking parlour again. Everything else is state-of-the-art.”

As it stands, it makes for an almost ready-to-go add-on farm that would be an ideal option in such a case, he says.

“For a young fellow starting off or for a second son on a dairy farm, it would be ideal. It has been farmed to a very high standard up to now.”

With water and electricity laid on, the lands are well sheltered and well fenced. The modern farmyard includes 70 cubicle spaces, a holding yard, a cattle crush, a silage slab, a loose shed and slurry storage.

The farm is within walking distance of Ballygurteen village and the price expectation is in the region of €12,000/acre.

