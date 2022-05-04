'Properties of this scale very rarely come onto the market': Two 4,000-acre units for sale in Britain

Two multi-million euro estates with over 4,000 acres of farmland each have gone up for sale across the water.

Coldham Estate, located near Wisbech, England, has hit the market at £43.5m (€51.7m).

According to property agents Savills and Bidwells, the plot is made up of 4,179 acres - a space large enough to fit 250 stadiums the size of Croke Park.

Beyond the regal-looking, nine-bedroom Coldham Hall lay a three-bedroom farmhouse, 13 cottages, two windfarms, two reservoirs, and infrastructure for 8,300 tonnes of grain storage and 4,000 tonnes of ambient potato storage.

The estate also has agreed terms for the construction of a 43-acre solar farm and there is potential to purchase the land - which is mostly classed as grade 1 - in three lots.

The turbines at The Coldham Estate.

Meanwhile, just over two hours away on the Lincolnshire/Yorkshire border, the 4,205-acre Goole Estate is on sale for £44m (€52.3m).

“The Goole Estate is one of the highest quality commercial farming estates in northern England,” according to Bidwells.

The land, available as a whole or in four lots, is serviced by two reservoir complexes, 16 wind turbines, and includes facilities for 10,400 tonnes of combinable crop storage and 3,500 tonnes of ambient controlled potato storage.

The residential portfolio includes a principal farmhouse, three cottages, and two redundant properties with potential for redevelopment.

The reservoir and wind turbines at the Goole Estate.

The market for such large investments may seem slim, though a similar sale was agreed upon last year between billionaire Tom Morris and the Church of England.

Might the likes of Morris and inventor James Dyson (who owns more land in England than the Queen) be the only ones able to snap the estates up?

Roland Bull, Head of Rural Investment at Bidwells, said that the plots present both existing and new landowners with an exciting opportunity.

“It’s not often you see two big blocks of such productive and versatile land hit the market at the same time.

"This twin sale presents both existing owners and new entrants with the opportunity to buy into the agricultural land market, at scale, and in a single transaction.”

Charlie Paton, Director at Savills, added: “Properties of this scale and quality very rarely come onto the open market. The versatility and productive capacity of these two farming units mean these estates are well placed to operate and deliver in the changing agricultural and environmental landscape”.