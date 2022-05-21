Potential €5.3m bonus for beef club members

Farmers in the Twenty20 Beef Club are earning a bonus of over €100 for each of their dairy beef animals.

The bonus value will be about €5.3m per year, if club partners Glanbia Co-op and Kepak Group reach their target of 50,000 animals contracted to the Club, in its third year.

Already, there are more than 21,000 animals in this scheme, which was launched in April 2019.

The average number of animals contracted per farmer is currently 69.5, with an average value created per farmer per year of about €7,350.

The Twenty20 Beef Club recently won a European Award for Co-operative Innovation, in an international competition organised by Cogeca, the EU Co-ops organisation.

An international judging panel assessed over 100 entries from across Europe, and singled out the Twenty20 Beef Club as “an outstanding innovation that creates valuable impact in the value chain”.

As well as the economic benefits to Glanbia beef-farmer members, the expected carbon footprint reduction is 20%. This comes from a lower average age of slaughter, methane-reducing feed additives, and improved feed conversion efficiency.

As part of the Club scheme, Glanbia are validating the impact under Irish conditions of proven methane-reducing feed additives used in their feeds.

Among the key objectives is reducing the age at slaughter to 24 months or less, compared with the current national average of 29 months for dairy beef cattle. This will reduce the cost of production by 11%. Currently, almost 50% of dairy beef animals do not earn a Quality Assurance bonus, due to age and specification, whereas 93% of Club animals have met their Quality Assurance Bonus requirements, worth 20c/kg of carcass.

Almost 300 farmers have become club members and committed just over 20,000 animals to the club under a contract. A further 712 farmers have signed expressions of interest to participate.

All calves must come from genetically proven bulls with a good track record, such as a Beef Sub Index within their Dairy Beef Index (DBI) evaluation of more than €30. Stock bulls must be pedigree registered and genotyped.

Participating dairy farmers are provided with breeding advice and an approved list of beef sires that will add at least €30 to the beef carcass, based on their genetic evaluations.

Each year, the club will raise the requirement to add further genetic improvement and value to the beef offspring from the dairy herd.

All club members must be approved and fully compliant with Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef & Lamb Assurance Scheme.