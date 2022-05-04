Plans for All-Ireland Grass-fed Beef PGI move forward

The attainment of Protected Geographical Indication status will add real potential to Northern Ireland’s beef sector
The global grass-fed beef market is valued at €11bn and predicted to increase in value by as much as €6bn annually over the next decade. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 11:26
Stephen Cadogan

Moves to have Northern Ireland included in the proposed Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) application for Irish Grass Fed Beef have been welcomed both north and south of the border.

The EU’s Geographical Indication status has been estimated to be worth a 100% sales increase on average for about 3,500 food and drink products which already have this protected name status.

These products have an estimated yearly sales value of €74.76bn, with over one-fifth of this resulting from exports outside the EU.

And with the global grass-fed beef market valued at €11bn, and predicted to increase in value by as much as €6bn annually over the next decade, beef from the island getting an Irish Grass Fed label could be a valuable boost.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said his department and Bord Bia have worked with their counterparts in Northern Ireland to share information and advice on grass-fed standards and related matters, and he now welcomed the opportunity for both sides north and south to progress and finalise this work.

“I believe that the success in getting the application to this stage of the process demonstrates the quality of the product specification that was drafted by Bord Bia in consultation with my officials and which took account of engagement with our farming representative bodies through our national opposition procedure,” Mr McConalogue said.

Application passes scrutiny

Ireland’s PGI application has passed scrutiny by the European Commission, EU Member States, and third countries.

The EU has given the UK and the Republic of Ireland the green light for the original PGI application submitted by Bord Bia to be amended to agree an amended product specification in order to include Northern Ireland references and practices.

The UK and Ireland have three months for consultations on this.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) representative, the attainment of PGI status will add real potential to Northern Ireland’s beef sector.

Northern Ireland’s LMC chief executive Ian Stevenson said the LMC plays a key role in shaping the campaign for Northern Ireland’s inclusion in the Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI, working in close liaison with Bord Bia and other relevant agencies in the Republic.

The LMC believes it will be possible for NI beef producers to have their grass-fed beef credentials verified in conjunction with their farm quality assurance inspections.

Mr Stevenson said he is confident all relevant, PGI-related technical issues can be agreed in the three-month period specified by the European Commission.

#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Agribusiness
