Over €1m expected for 87-acre Golden Vale farm

Holding at Tullabracky on the outskirts of Bruff described as a 'truly outstanding roadside farm'
The 87.5-acre farm at Tullabracky, outside Bruff.

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 14:02
Conor Power

It's another week and another public and online auction in Limerick City. This time, it’s a substantial 87.5-acre farm at Tullabracky on the outskirts of Bruff, with road frontage onto the main Limerick Road and a secondary road.

The holding offers some excellent land and is described by selling agents GVM as a “truly outstanding roadside farm”.

“This is a really nice piece of ground,” says selling agent Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers in Limerick City. 

“With its extensive road frontage onto two public roads, it’s a nice valuable piece of land in the heart of the Golden Vale.”

There are no outbuildings going with the property, although there is a cattle crush. The real value here is in the limestone soil, with its renowned cattle-fattening qualities — ideal for a good range of farming activities, including dairying, beef, equestrian and hobby farming.

Limerick City is only a 20-minute drive away from this farm — something which may trigger a certain amount of interest from the non-farming or hobby-farming sector.

With a price guide of over €1,000,000 (€11,400/acre), it will be an interesting auction to observe on Thursday, May 19 at 3pm — online and at GVM’s offices on Glentworth Street, Limerick.

