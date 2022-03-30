Norman-era castle marks out 82-acre farm for sale in Tipperary

Ever dreamed of owning your own castle?
Norman-era castle marks out 82-acre farm for sale in Tipperary

Aerial outline view of the 82-acre farm at Moyneard, Co Tipperary

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 08:19
Conor Power

A high-quality grassland farm in South Tipperary is new to the market with Thurles-based Blake Auctioneers.

The 82-acre holding is located in the townland of Moyneard, approximately 1km from the village of Moyne and 10 minutes from both Thurles (Tipperary) and Urlingford (Kilkenny).

“It’s great quality land,” said selling agent Paddy Blake. “It’s very dry and it’s all in pasture at the moment but has been tilled in the past.”

One of the most striking features of the property (apart from it hosting a World Cross-Country Championship in the 1980s) is the fact that a local landmark – Moyneard Castle – is on the land. 

Interestingly, the building isn’t listed, even though it appears to be a Norman-era tower in reasonably good condition. 

In any case, it marks out the holding as a well-known and recognised one locally, so it’s not surprising to learn that the local market has reacted quickly to the farm going on the market.

The Norman-era castle included on the land
The Norman-era castle included on the land

“There’s a lot of interest in it at the moment,” said Mr Blake. “It’s on the market about a week and there have already been a lot of enquiries.”

The farm comes with the benefit of entitlements and further details of these can be obtained from the agents. The main attraction, however, is the land itself – both for its quality and its rarity on the market in this area in such a large block.

“There aren’t many blocks of that level of quality coming on the market in this area,” said Mr Blake. “There isn’t a red patch on that farm... It’s a roadside holding as well. It’s laid out in large fields – there are about seven of them and they’re divided into paddocks.”

The services are good, too, with the local water scheme running through the property, the selling agent points out.

The price expectation for good land in this part of Munster is in firmly the region of €15,000 per acre and this farm should have no difficulty reaching that level. Whether or not it will go higher than that remains to be seen.

Read More

Strong potential for 57-acre farm on the Cork/Waterford border

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Property#Farming - MunsterPlace: Tipperary
Norman-era castle marks out 82-acre farm for sale in Tipperary

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices