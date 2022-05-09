New veterinary prescribing rules delayed until December

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the additional time will allow further refinement in the development of the National Veterinary Prescription System
New veterinary prescribing rules delayed until December

The Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feeds and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022 will be put before Cabinet shortly. File photo

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 14:14
Rachel Martin

The implementation of new rules which require vets to prescribe antiparasitic medicines and mandatory electronic prescriptions has been delayed until December 1, 2022.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said industry stakeholders have shown “real commitment” to ensuring implementing changes that will help farmers tackle antiparasitic and antimicrobial resistance.

He said the additional time will allow further refinement in the development of the National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS).

“I have listened to our stakeholders and understand that while they are working closely with us to ensure the best possible systems are introduced, some unexpected challenges have arisen.

“We are advised that companies are experiencing supply chain challenges attributable to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, and we acknowledge that to ensure the best possible National Veterinary Prescribing System, the software developers need more time to ensure a seamless transition for farmers, veterinary practitioners, licensed merchants and feed suppliers."

The Minister confirmed that the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feeds and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022 will be put before Cabinet shortly.

Read More

New Animal Health Committee vice-chair elected

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Beef and SheepveterinaryNational Veterinary Prescription SystemPerson: Charlie McConalogue
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices