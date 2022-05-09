New veterinary prescribing rules delayed until December

The implementation of new rules which require vets to prescribe antiparasitic medicines and mandatory electronic prescriptions has been delayed until December 1, 2022.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said industry stakeholders have shown “real commitment” to ensuring implementing changes that will help farmers tackle antiparasitic and antimicrobial resistance.
He said the additional time will allow further refinement in the development of the National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS).
“I have listened to our stakeholders and understand that while they are working closely with us to ensure the best possible systems are introduced, some unexpected challenges have arisen.
“We are advised that companies are experiencing supply chain challenges attributable to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, and we acknowledge that to ensure the best possible National Veterinary Prescribing System, the software developers need more time to ensure a seamless transition for farmers, veterinary practitioners, licensed merchants and feed suppliers."
The Minister confirmed that the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feeds and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022 will be put before Cabinet shortly.