New Animal Health Committee vice-chair elected

Amanda Mooney has sat on the committee since 2019 and succeeds TJ Maher, who was elected chairman of the committee in January
New IFA Animal Health Committee vice-chair Amanda Mooney said a key priority will be controlling wildlife, including addressing the problems associated with the deer population in the pursuit of the eradication of TB.

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:26

Wicklow dairy farmer Amanda Mooney has been elected vice-chair of the IFA National Animal Health Committee.

Ms Mooney has sat on the committee since 2019 and succeeds TJ Maher, who was elected chairman of the committee in January.

She said a key priority will be controlling wildlife, including addressing the problems associated with the deer population in the pursuit of the eradication of TB.

“The Animal Health Committee deals with a wide range of issues that impact directly on farmers and their livelihoods,” Ms Mooney said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the chairman and the committee in advancing these issues by bringing the views of farmers to the discussions with the relevant agencies and government departments.”

'Properties of this scale very rarely come onto the market': Two 4,000-acre units for sale in Britain

