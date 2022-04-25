Nematodirus warning as forecast shows hatching now at seasonal peak

This disease is best prevented by keeping the current year’s lambs off any pasture that was grazed by lambs or young calves
Nematodirus warning as forecast shows hatching now at seasonal peak

Sheep and lambs feeding near Eyeries on the Beara Peninsula, West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 09:33

Sheep farmers have been reminded to treat at-risk lambs as the Department’s 2022 Nematodirus forecast shows most parts of the country will now be in peak season for Nematodirus egg hatching.

At-risk lambs (typically those aged six to 12 weeks and grazing on contaminated pasture) should be treated approximately two weeks after the peak of Nematodirus egg hatching.

However, consideration should be given to dosing lambs earlier on individual farms where clinical signs consistent with Nematodirus are observed, as the above treatment guidelines are based on estimated peak hatching of eggs.

After ingestion by lambs, Nematodirus larvae invade the wall of the intestine. Infection is characterised by profuse diarrhoea, dehydration and weight loss. In outbreak scenarios, lambs can be seen congregating around water troughs due to the severe thirst that develops. Adult sheep are unaffected by the parasite.

This disease is best prevented by keeping the current year’s lambs off any pasture that was grazed by lambs or young calves (which can be carriers of infection) in the previous year. Because of this, farms with high stocking rates are particularly vulnerable. 

Twin lambs, or single lambs born to ewes of poor milking ability may be at a greater risk of developing disease as they begin consuming greater amounts of grass earlier in life. If clean, ungrazed pasture is available, preference should be given to moving these lambs first.

The majority of the country will see maximum egg hatching in the second and third weeks of April with the exception of the coastal fringes along the south, west and northwest coast which will be earlier.

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices