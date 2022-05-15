National Dairy Council unveils sports stars named as milk ambassadors

Paul O’Donovan, Meath’s GAA player Vikki Wall and Ireland rugby player Eimear Considine have all been named as sports ambassadors for the National Dairy Council

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 11:19
Ray Ryan

Milk is part of the success story behind three of Ireland’s top sports competitors — Olympic rowing champion Paul O’Donovan from Skibbereen, Meath GAA star Vikki Wall, and rugby player Eimear Considine from Kilmihil, County Clare.

The National Dairy Council (NDC), which has named each of them as a sports ambassador for 2022, said milk is the perfect post-performance recovery drink.

It is rich in protein, an important nutrient for muscle growth and maintenance, and provides a natural carbohydrate source to help refuel energy stores, it says.

Paul O’Donovan, a farmer’s son, made history at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo when he and Fintan McCarthy won Ireland’s first-ever rowing gold medal in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls.

He said he grew up with Irish dairy and know the benefits it has in supporting a healthy balanced diet.

“It’s really important to educate people on the importance of diet and nutrition to perform at their best, not just for athletes but for young people starting to establish their own health goals — whether it’s for training at school or to feel fitter and more confident,” he said.

Vikki Wall, the 2021 ladies’ footballer of the year, is a key player for Meath who overcame five-in-a-row chasing Dublin to win the All-Ireland title in 2021.

She said this year she hopes to bring insight into how she can take her health as seriously as her physical training when she is off the pitch.

“Strength and ability to play at a top level take practice and hard work, so having a diet rich in proteins, calcium and vitamins is important.”

