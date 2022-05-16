Millions of cans of baby formula made in Ireland being flown to the US 

Country is in the grip of a shortage  due to recalls and supply chain issues
Millions of cans of baby formula made in Ireland being flown to the US 

Abbott's facility in Cootehill, Co Cavan produces formula sourcing ingredients from approximately 1,000 dairy farms in the area.

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 05:00
Alan Healy

Millions of cans of baby formula made in Ireland have been shipped by air transport to the US to address the crippling shortage affecting the country.

Supply chain issues compounded by historic inflation levels and some product recalls meant shelves across the US have been running short of the product.

One of the country's biggest manufacturers, Abbott, who produces the Similac rage of infant formulas operates a significant facility in Cootehill, Co Cavan. 

In a statement, Abbott said they have now air shipped millions of cans of formula from Cootehill and said they will more than double the amount supplied from the facility this year.

"Our Cootehill team sources ingredients from approximately 1,000 dairy farms in the local area. Following stringent quality and safety processes, each batch of infant formula undergoes extensive quality checks before it reaches stores," Abbott said.

The gravity of the situation has meant US President Joe Biden has held crisis talks with the CEOs of major retailers and manufacturers including Abbott.

The crisis has its roots in a recall of Abbott products made at a Michigan plant after complaints about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed the products.

In a statement, Abbott said there was no evidence to link their formulas to the illnesses. "Abbott conducts microbiological testing on products prior to distribution and no Abbott formula distributed to consumers tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella," the company said.

Approximately 98% of the infant formula consumed in the US is produced there however they are turning to countries like Ireland, Mexico, Chile and The Netherlands to address the crisis.

Many US parents rely on baby formula. Fewer than half of babies born in the United States were exclusively breast-fed through their first three months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 Breastfeeding Report Card.

Read More

US turns to Ireland's dairy farmers as it faces a baby formula shortage

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices