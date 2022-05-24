Legal advice: The council wants to buy my farm - what if I don't agree on compensation?

Dear Karen,

I have been served with a document called a ‘Notice to Treat’ as the Council is compulsory purchasing my land. What does this mean exactly? What do I have to do next? What if I cannot agree on compensation with the Council?

Dear Reader,

The notice to treat is an official notice on you to make a claim for compensation. In effect, this requests the landowner to enter into discussions regarding the acquisition of the property. The property is valued on the date of the Notice to Treat.

I would strongly advise you to engage the services of a valuer and surveyor at this stage. You have six weeks from the delivery of the notice to do so. It is important to observe this time limit.

When a claim is submitted then often negotiations in respect of the amount and claim will take place between the local authority and you.

The assessment of compensation will generally fall under a number of headings of claim, which can include the following:

Value of land acquired.

Diminution in value of retained lands, if any.

Costs resulting from the acquisition.

Disturbance.

Loss of profit or goodwill.

Loss or depreciation of stock or trade.

Professional fees necessary for acquisition. The acquiring authority normally pays the claimant’s reasonable chartered valuation surveyor’s fees, and the claimant’s reasonable legal fees.

The landowner is entitled to the market value of his land at the date of the Notice to Treat. The market value can be based either on the existing use value of the land or its development value, whichever is greater. Knowing when to claim development value, and just what is necessary to prove it, are vital.

Where existing use value is being claimed, the landowner may be entitled to compensation for disturbance and severance. It can arise also that the completed development has a negative effect on the value of the retained land. If so, compensation for injurious affection, as it is called, may also form part of the claim.

Another possibility to consider is that the acquiring authority purchases the retained land.

An arbitrator is appointed when parties cannot reach an agreement. In most cases, an agreement in relation to compensation will be reached. Either party within 14 days of the service of the notice to treat can refer the matter to arbitration when there is a dispute.

The arbitrator can only make a decision on compensation.

The Acquisition of Land (Assessment of Compensation) Act states: "Where an acquiring Authority has made an unconditional offer in writing of any sum as compensation to any claimant and the sum awarded by a Property arbitrator to that claimant does not exceed the sum offered, the arbitrator shall unless for special reasons he thinks proper not to do so, order the claimant to bear his own costs and to pay the costs of the Acquiring Authority so far as such costs were incurred after the offer was made."

An unconditional offer can be accepted at any point by the landowner before the arbitrator makes his decision.

If the unconditional offer is not accepted and it is more than the arbitrator's decision, costs will be awarded against the landowner, unless special reasons exist not to order same. The landowner will also have to bear his own costs.

Where no offer is made or the unconditional offer is lower than the arbitrator's decision, costs are normally awarded in favour of the landowner. There is also a provision whereby the landowner can make a detailed offer and submission for compensation, and similar rules apply here as regards costs.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

