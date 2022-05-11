Lamb prices: Some processors offering up to 20c/kg more this week

Lamb prices have improved by up to 20 cents/kg at some factories this week, while interest from all of the processors in the lambs is being described as strong.
The lambs are being quoted at 790-800 cents/kg with the usual bonus payments for quality to be added. Suppliers are reporting that the going return from the factories is ranging between 810 and 820 cents/kg, which it is being claimed they are finding that they have to pay to get sufficient.
The balance between hoggets and spring lamb is changing each week. Some centres are reporting much stronger numbers of new season lamb coming out and a tightening in the intake of hoggets.
The processors are quoting 680-710 for the hoggets this week, which is largely unchanged from last week.
The live trade at Corrin Mart on Monday was largely similar to last week. Spring lambs sold for up to €122 over with a top price of €170 being paid and strong demand for all lots on offer.
There was 400 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday. The trade was a shade livelier than last week with butcher's lambs selling for up to €127 over.
There was a top price of €184 paid for a pen of three weighing 54 kgs. A pen of three weighing 49 kgs sold for €176 and a pen of five weighing 46 kgs made €174, while a pen of fifteen weighing 45 kgs sold for €169.
The factory lots were also in strong demand at up to €114 over.