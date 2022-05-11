Lakeland Dairies chief executive to retire in December

The chief executive of Lakeland Dairies Michael Hanley has announced his decision to retire in December of this year.

His career with the co-op spans over 36 years, 16 of which he served as chief executive.

Mr Hanley described it as an "honour and privilege" for him to have led the business, which has become the second largest dairy processing co-op on the island of Ireland, with annual revenues of €1.3bn.

"Personally it’s the right time for me to make this decision, following on from the record annual financial results reported for 2021," he said.

"The Lakeland business is in excellent shape to pursue further growth and development, with the financial strength, the necessary resources, and a highly experienced leadership team in place to continue the great progress that has been achieved collectively by all of us to date.

"I’ve decided to step down in December and I’ll look forward to much more time with family and friends in due course.

"I say a heartfelt thank you to everyone associated with Lakeland Dairies for the opportunities presented to me throughout my career and during which I am proud to have served as chief executive."

Paying tribute to Mr Hanley, Niall Matthews, chairman of Lakeland Dairies said that the co-op is grateful for the commitment and energy he brought to his work.

"Our board and entire co-operative membership as one wish him, his wife Valerie, and his family, every happiness in the future," Mr Matthews added.

"In the meantime, I look forward to his continuing contribution and support and we will also advance the process to identify a successor in the months ahead.”

From Strokestown, Co Roscommon, Mr Hanley is originally from a farming background and is an agricultural science graduate of University College Dublin.

Having served as group chief executive since 2006, Mr Hanley previously held various senior management positions with Lakeland Dairies since its formation in 1990, including deputy chief executive, general manager of Northern Ireland operations, general manager of dairy operations, and manager of member relations.

As member relations manager, he spearheaded the original 1990 campaign that saw the merger of Killeshandra and Lough Egish Co-operatives to form Lakeland Dairies.

The co-op went on in successive years to acquire and integrate various businesses leading to the largest ever dairy co-op merger in Ireland in 2019 – the combination of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Dairies.

Over the past decade, Lakeland has invested over €200m in new facilities and technologies, increasing milk supplies and processing capacity to a record level of over two billion litres.