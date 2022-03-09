Ireland’s dairy sector drives new rural mental health campaign

Around 500 milk trucks and agri-feed vehicles owned by some of the country’s largest co-operatives will carry Samaritans helpline signage
Dairy Farmer Peter Hynes pictured at the launch of a new mental health campaign between Ireland’s milk co-operatives and suicide prevention charity Samaritans in Aherla, Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 13:50

Ireland’s dairy sector is driving a rural mental health campaign by featuring Samaritans’ helpline signage on the hundreds of milk tankers travelling across the countryside each day.

The new partnership with milk processors - who are all members of the Ibec group Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) - aims to raise awareness of Samaritans freephone number 116 123 among farmers and other people in rural Ireland, especially those living or working in isolation and prompt conversations about mental health.

The signs will appear on approximately 500 milk trucks and agri-feed vehicles owned by some of the country’s largest co-operatives and is supported by Arrabawn, Aurivo, Carbery (including Drinagh, Bandon, Lisavard and Barryroe co-ops), Dairygold, Glanbia, Kerry, Lakeland, North Cork, Ornua (Kerrygold), and Tipperary.

Conor Ryan, DII Chairman and chief executive of Arrabawn Co-Op, said: “The members of DII are delighted to support Samaritans and spread the message that help is there for anyone who is struggling to cope.

Our vehicles travel more than 50 million kilometres across the country every year, especially over the summer months, visiting some of the most rural areas in Ireland. 

"If even one person who sees a sign makes a call for help, we know we will have made a difference.”

The campaign was launched at Peter and Paula Hynes’ dairy farm in Aherla, Co Cork, by Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility Farm Safety.

Dairy farmers Peter and Paula Hynes founded Ag Mental Health Week in 2020 and are ambassadors for TackleYourFeelings. Peter Hynes has openly spoken about his own mental health struggles and founded Ag Mental Health Week with Paula to show others in rural areas that support is available.

“Farming is a demanding and tough occupation for some. Ensuring we highlight the importance of reaching out for support in times of crisis is crucial and the greatest way to reduce stigma around mental health and suicide is through a united voice,” he said.

“The scale of this message and collaboration between Samaritans Ireland and the Irish dairy industry is truly inspiring, ensuring rural Ireland know there is always someone willing to listen.”

Dairy farmer Peter Hynes speaking with Minister of State Martin Heydon and Aileen Spitere, Samaritans Ireland Deputy Regional Director &amp; volunteer in Cork Samaritans at the launch. Ms Spitere said: “We want people to know that Samaritans is here for anyone struggling to cope."  Photo: Clare Keogh
Dairy farmer Peter Hynes speaking with Minister of State Martin Heydon and Aileen Spitere, Samaritans Ireland Deputy Regional Director & volunteer in Cork Samaritans at the launch. Ms Spitere said: “We want people to know that Samaritans is here for anyone struggling to cope."  Photo: Clare Keogh

Welcoming the initiative, Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety, and New Market Development, said: “Farmers are exposed to a lot of work pressures and often find themselves working long hours alone. This can lead to isolation and mental health issues which is a real concern for so many people living in rural Ireland.

“I am determined to see a greater focus on farmer mental health and wellbeing given the inextricable link with farm safety. This initiative could make a real difference in reaching those who need support most and I want to commend the leadership shown by all those involved.” 

The printing costs will be covered by Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) alongside individual processors.

The Irish dairy industry is Ireland’s largest native industry. Driven by 18,000 farm families, the industry supports over 80,000 jobs, generated €13.1 billion of economic activity in 2021 including over €5 billion of exports.

The Irish dairy milk fleet at summer peak has over 510 trucks with research carried out just last year by the Munster Technological University estimating these trucks cover more than 50 million kilometres a year across rural Ireland.

Samaritans

Samaritans’ 2,000 volunteers across the island of Ireland answer more than half a million calls for help every year.

Samaritans Deputy Regional Director, Aileen Spitere, said the initiative will target those hard-to-reach groups who are often most at risk of loneliness and isolation, may have family, work or financial worries, have mental health problems, or feel suicidal.

“We are delighted to have the support of the dairy co-operatives for this campaign, not just to reach dairy farmers, but anyone living, working or driving in rural areas who may see our helpline number on a vehicle,” said Aileen, a volunteer in Samaritans Cork branch.

“We want people to know that Samaritans is here for anyone struggling to cope, no matter who you are or where you are, on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.

“Mental health challenges and suicide are complex, going beyond simply where you live or what profession you are in, but these can also be factors. The increased risk factors for those living in rural and agricultural settings — such as poor access to services, isolation and persistent loneliness — mean it’s essential for us to do more to reach people in these environments.”

