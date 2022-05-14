Interest picks up in 124-acre Sneem farm second time around

Bidding began at €300,000 over seven months ago is now at €430,000, according to selling agent
The house and outbuildings on the 124-acre property at Letternadiriv, Sneem.

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 08:00
Conor Power

Selling a farm can often benefit from good timing. A 124-acre farm outside the alluring Ring-of-Kerry town of Sneem is a case in point.

The property — for sale with Sherry Fitzgerald Daly in Kenmare and located in the townland of Letternadiriv — was put on the market last September.

With Sneem 5.7km away and Kenmare 28km, this farm represents an opportunity for more acreage or an opportunity to purchase a bolthole close to the Ring of Kerry.

It gathered some interest at the time but in recent months, the demand for property and agricultural land has increased and with it, the value of this particular holding.

The property features an attractive house and offers some superb views, but there has been plenty of interest from both farming and the non-farming buyers, according to the selling agent John Daly.

There are some stone outbuildings on the property too, offering some potential and the grounds include a pond. 

Another interesting feature of the property is that there is a well-preserved souterrain in the back yard, which indicates that this place has been inhabited for over 1,000 years.

The land, he says, is of mixed quality and the access is via a long right-of-way roadway, which is in poor condition for the last kilometre or so. 

However, that has not diminished the level of interest, which has continued to grow in the last number of weeks. Having begun at €300,000 over seven months ago, the current highest bid is now at €430,000 and may well sell in the next week or so, according to the agents.

“There’s certainly been a lot of interest shown in it,” said Mr Daly. “There’s been a good run at it and there have been a number of offers in and we’re left now with the offer of €430,000 on it.”

The land features some parts that have the potential to come up to a better standard too, according to the agents.

“There are about 19 acres of what would have been reasonably good fields at one time,” said Mr Daly, “But they haven’t been managed so well in recent decades. The rest of it could be described as low-lying poor ground and mountainy ground.”

Despite the acreage, it is, he says, more of an opportunity for hobby farming rather than any large-scale farming.

The dwelling is in good condition but in need of some repair work.

“That said, there has been an element of both [types of interest] in it,” said Mr Daly, who also confirmed the property had been put up for sale a few years ago, but the interest in both land and houses has since intensified.

“Since it was re-launched back in September, there were just a lot more people seriously looking for land and for houses,” said Mr Daly. “There were a lot of people looking the last time too but money seemed to be tighter then, in this market.”

The dwelling is in good condition but in need of some repair work. Originally built in the 1800s, it contains 121sq m of living space and was renovated and extended in 2008. It has been vacant since 2015.

Accommodation includes a living room, sitting room, kitchen area, bathroom and utility room/parlour on the ground floor. On the first floor, there is one large ensuite bedroom, which can be broken down into smaller rooms or work areas.

<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Family Notices