ILCU names Cultivate as national farm brand

What began as a pioneering local initiative by four Galway credit unions five years ago is now widely available across the country
ILCU names Cultivate as national farm brand

Joe Healy, chair of Cultivate, with Helene McManus, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions.

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 10:24
Joe Dermody

The Irish League of Credit Unions has unveiled Cultivate as the national farm finance brand for Ireland's credit union sector.

Helene McManus, president of the ILCU, said: “Cultivate has established a strong brand identity in Irish farming in the past few years. What began as a pioneering local initiative by four Galway credit unions just five years ago is now widely available across the country.

“The ILCU supports Cultivate as the agri brand of Irish credit unions. Most of the credit unions that offer Cultivate loans are members of the ILCU. We encourage any ILCU-affiliated credit union that wishes to enter the agri lending market to do so as part of the Cultivate brand.” 

Cultivate’s loans are available in 120 credit union offices across Ireland. Cultivate is the brand name of Collaborative Finance CLG.

Cultivate provides unsecured lending of up to €75,000 to farmers across the country. Loans are used to develop farm buildings, invest in stock, working capital, and the purchase of tractors and machinery.

Diversifying porfolios

Helene McManus said credit unions are diversifying their loan portfolios by increasing their presence in business, agri and mortgage lending.

“It is widely acknowledged by credit unions that cross-sector initiatives and economies of scale are required if this expansion into new areas is to have a real impact in the market,” she said.

The ILCU has has an affiliated membership of more than 290 credit unions in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Joe Healy, chair of Cultivate, said: “Cultivate’s success has been built on a collaborative platform through engagement with all the key agri stakeholders including farmer representative bodies (in particular the IFA), agricultural advisers and training bodies (in particular Teagasc), agri businesses and merchants, accountants, marts and so on.

“Cultivate is delighted to have received the support of the ILCU. This support is a massive boost to us as we seek to achieve our ambition of making Cultivate available to every farmer in the country.”

Read More

Embrace FARM launches one-to-one mentoring programme 'Encircle'

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
FarmingCredit Unionsfinances
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices