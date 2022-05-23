IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

Pig and poultry farmers have been protesting outside Aldi in Cavan this morning.
The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 13:33
Emma Taggart

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said that price increases by retailers must be passed back to farmers immediately, as they called on other retailers to match Tesco price increases.

Tesco brought into effect price increases on all pigmeat products this morning.

The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. The call for price increases comes as pig farmers struggle to cope with rising input costs.

Cullinan said: “It’s imperative that processors feed these increases down the chain as soon as they get them. The situation on farms is critical and losses are mounting. Now that increases have happened, there’s no excuse not to return a higher price to farmers."

“A feature of the inputs crisis has been the slow response from others in the food chain to support producers. We expect Aldi and other retailers to return a price to farmers that reflects the steep hike in input costs. Otherwise, Irish production will be lost,” he added.

IFA had met with Tesco and Rosderra on Thursday 19 May as part of the campaign to secure substantial price increases for pig farmers.

This morning, pig and poultry farmers have been protesting outside Aldi in Cavan.

This comes after the IFA held several protests earlier this month, including a demonstration outside Hilton Foods in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Wednesday 18 May.

Last week, Roy Gallie, chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association pig committee told the Irish Examiner that pig farmers “are on the road to bankruptcy”.

“Until such time as the retailers recognise that the primary producer won’t be there and we’re then into a food security situation, that’s no good for us, it’s no good for them, it’s no good for the consumer, but the longer this goes on, the more likely that is to happen.”

<p>Don’t cut back on fertiliser because you have plenty of grass - grow it and ensile or bale it.</p>

