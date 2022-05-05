IFA: Greenway plans will cause upheaval to Munster farms

The potential for rural tourism along a proposed Greenway between Mallow in north Cork and Dungarvan in west Waterford is huge but the project is also likely to cause difficulties for those who farm along the 77.35km route.

The walking and cycle path would link the towns and villages of Cappoquin, Lismore, Ballyduff, Clondulane, Fermoy, Ballyhooly and Killavullen generally following the old rail line between Mallow and Dungarvan, an area rich in natural beauty and historic sites, bordered by farms and woodland.

Some farmers with adjacent land were allowed to buy portions of the track on the Cork side after the line was closed, but similar crossings in Waterford are believed to have remained in public ownership.

This emerged when the idea of using the disused rail line as a Greenway was first examined five years ago. It was suggested that permissions to allow a public right of way into privately-owned parts of the proposed route would be required.

These and other issues are now likely to be explored in a Greenway feasibility and options study currently being conducted by Waterford City and County Council and Cork County Council.

Cork County Council will act as the lead authority to carry out the required management responsibilities for the feasibility study, including the formal appointments of project consultants.

The stretch of countryside along the Blackwater River between Mallow and Capppquin is often hailed by travel writers as the 'Irish Rhine'. It was exposed to greater numbers of people when the Great Southern Railway Company opened the Waterford-Mallow rail line in 1849. It remained in use until its closure in 1967.

Funding of €361,238 has been awarded to the two local authorities by the Department of Transport to carry out a feasibility study on developing a Greenway along the route.

Concerns about the impact of the project and the proposed Cork to Limerick N/M20 roadway were expressed at the last meeting of the Irish Farmers Association’s North Cork County Executive.

The resulting upheaval to farmers and the need for certainty regarding compensation and the timelines for the projects were highlighted, with chairman Pat O’Keeffe stressing that north Cork is a highly productive farming area.

Agricultural consultant Kevin Kinsella said the IFA recently negotiated a New Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to protect the rights of farmers and landowners on such projects.

“IFA and farmers understand the importance of Greenways to local communities. However, they can impact significantly on farmers whose lands are along the route,” he said.

Mr Kinsella said the Code allows for a clear engagement process to minimise the impact and disruption to individual farms, along with a sustainability payment to farmers for their co-operation with the project during the construction phase.

An essential aspect of the new Code is the use of Voluntary Land Acquisition Agreements to avoid the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO), where private lands may need to be acquired to complete a Greenway project.

“The farmer’s statutory rights are fully protected if they participate in this voluntary process. They still have full access to mediation and arbitration if there is no agreement on the valuation of the land and compensation for other impacts on their farms,” he said.

In a recent statement, Cork County Mayor Gillian Coughlan said the Mallow Dungarvan Greenway project would provide a "wonderful opportunity" to create a vibrant tourist attraction in the north of the county.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the feasibility study is the first step in bringing a project like this to fruition.

“This is an opportunity to develop a strategic, sustainable and captivating Greenway that links the beautiful countryside at the heart of Munster to the scenic coast of Waterford, and beyond,” he said.

North Cork IFA chairman Pat O’Keeffe said the association will also seek an urgent meeting with Cork County Council and the consultants on the proposed Limerick-Cork Road.

The project, estimated to cost in the region of €1bn to €1.5bn, will involve 80 kilometres of new and improved dual carriageway road between Cork City and Patrickswell.

It will provide bypasses of the towns of Mallow, Buttevant and Charleville and will reuse between 30% and 40% of the existing N20 road asset.

Mr O’Keeffe said farmers affected by the roadway deserve detailed answers to their queries at this stage.

“Now that the wider preferred route has been identified, it’s essential that there is early and intensive consultation with all landowners,” he said.