Highly anticipated auction of 115-acre farm that could fetch €1.3m

For anyone remotely interested in Tipperary farmland (or, indeed, in Munster farmland), their eyes should be glued to events that are due to unfold at the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel at Limerick Junction, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday, June 22 next at 3pm.

The event is the public auction of a substantial 115-acre farm, with Tipperary town-based auctioneer Matt Ryan wielding the gavel.

The holding, which is all in grass, is located in the townland of Moher, near the village of Cappawhite, close to the Limerick-Tipperary border and is being presented for sale in lots, with the public road dividing the holding neatly into separate parcels.

The farm is described by the selling agent as prime roadside holding, which enjoys a very good location. In the heart of the Golden Vale, it is within commuting distance of Limerick City and the M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway.

The house is a two-storey six-bedroom extended farmhouse that has been maintained to a high standard.

“This will be a good property to test the market, certainly,” says Mr Ryan. “The land quality is generally good... it was an active dairy farm for many years and has been used for drystock in latter years. The owner is retiring from farming.”

The main section of the land is Lot 1, consisting of 58 acres, a house, and outbuildings. This, Matt Ryan describes as “slightly elevated land, but all good-quality ground”.

The house is a two-storey, six-bedroom extended farmhouse that has been maintained to a high standard.

“It’s in good condition,” says Mr Ryan. “It’s an old house that has been well maintained and minded. An extension was added in recent years with an ensuite bedroom downstairs, which is a good addition to it... it’s a good solid farmhouse.”

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, bathroom, utility room, and six bedrooms.

Across the road, Lot 2 consists of 34 acres.

The outbuildings are also in very good condition and these include: a milking parlour and dairy, four slatted sheds, a five-bay hay barn with a lean-to, a three-column barn with a lean-to, another three-column hay barn, and two out-offices.

Across the road, Lot 2 consists of 34 acres.

“There’s a small area of heavier ground in that lot,” says Matt Ryan, “but it’s land that could be managed and brought back up to a high standard.”

Lot 3, 23 acres, Matt Ryan says that it’s an “excellent parcel of ground. It’s on a lower level and it’s a really good-quality piece of land”. This lot also contains a derelict cottage — a fact that may make it attractive in its own right for a hobby farmer or part-time farmer.

Large holdings such as this one with a retiring farmer don’t often come on the market, with many of those in this position opting to lease the farm instead of selling it.

“Many farmers don’t mind having someone else farming the land around them but this owner has decided to make a clean break and best of luck to the next generation that owns and farms it,” says Mr Ryan.

Although the property is new to the market, there has already been a noticeable reaction, with enquiries coming from local sources, as well as from the UK and Australia.

At this early point, the agent says, it’s difficult to tell whether most of the interest will be in the individual lots or in the entire holding.

The price expectation for this fascinating and highly-anticipated sale is in the region of €1.3m (€11,300/acre).