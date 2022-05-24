Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Keep grass growing while it will grow, so don't skimp on nitrogen, despite the current price or because you have plenty of grass - grow it and ensile or bale it. Get fertiliser out soon after a paddock is grazed as this is when demand for nutrients is greatest.
- For stock out on grass since earlier in the year dosing may now be required. Listen for coughs and watch for excessive loose dungs. Take note of any drop in performance.
- Keep quality grass in front of weanlings in order to optimise weight gain.
- Watch out for younger calves on lush grass. Some are getting a mild summer scour, mostly due to a lack of fibre. Offer straw if you see this.
- Spring breeding is well underway. Are cows fit to go back in calf quickly? Have you been monitoring heat activity? Has a pre-breeding scan been done?
- Get a handle on body condition in the herd. Accurate condition scoring requires cows being handled in a crush. Observing them from afar is generally not accurate enough.
- As grass growth has increased recently, the threat of Tetany will rise so make sure cows have sufficient magnesium.