Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Aim to keep high producing stock on good quality grass.
- Start planning for silage — remember early cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
- There is not a lot of rain in the forecast and soil moisture levels are getting a bit low - does this affect the fertiliser products you use - is it too dry for Urea?
- Continue to supplement cows at grass with magnesium to prevent tetany – this can be done through in-parlour feeding, through a buffer, in bucket licks, in water, or boluses, etc.
- Keep accurate heat detection records. Carrying out a scanning session once you have three weeks of breeding done to investigate cows not submitted is well worth doing to identify hidden issues with cows.
- Watch recently turned out calves to make sure they are consuming sufficient feeding to hit target growth rates.