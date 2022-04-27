Glanbia Co-op peak supply limits eased

The board of Glanbia Co-op has announced the easing of limits on peak milk for 2022.

The co-op said milk supply was running 2.4% behind the same period last year, mainly resulting from the extreme inflation in farm input costs and slower grass growth. 

The delay in the planning approval process for a new cheese plant at Belview necessitated the introduction of a peak management policy for the months of April, May, and June in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the co-op said.

The main change is that each individual milk supplier’s peak milk allocation for April, May, and June of 2022 will be increased to their 2023 figure.

For suppliers with less than 400,000 litres, this will increase their 2022 peak allocation by 10%; for those between 400,000 and 550,000 litres, this will result in an increase in their peak allocation of 5%; and for those with supply in excess of 550,000, this will result in an increase in their peak allocation of 2.5%.

Two additional changes to the peak milk policy for the month of April have been announced.

For April, the over-supply penalty will be limited to 30% of the prevailing milk price, and it is also agreed that the first €500 of deductions incurred in April would be waived for each supplier.

