Full access for sheepmeat exports to US

Full access for Irish sheepmeat to the US market has been gained following an agreement on a bilateral health certificate, agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Mr McConalogue made the announcement this week while leading an agri-food trade mission to the US.

An agreement was reached with the US Department of Agriculture on a veterinary health certificate for the export of Irish sheepmeat to the US, which allows Irish sheepmeat plants to formally apply for approval to export to the US.

This follows the publication last December of a US Department of Agriculture rule which removed restrictions on exports of most sheep and goat products from the EU.

“The speedy agreement on certification conditions comes after many years of preparatory work; in particular, USDA recognition in 2019 of the equivalence [of] Ireland’s sheepmeat inspection system with US domestic standards,” Mr McConalogue said.

“It is, therefore, very much a testament to the high standards and reputation of Irish sheep farming."

Bord Bia's chief executive Tara McCarthy said that there has “never been a better time” for Irish companies to export lamb to the US. She said that Bord Bia’s research shows that lamb consumption is growing amongst consumers, particularly in the younger age categories in North America.

According to Bord Bia’s market insights, import volumes of sheepmeat to the US have increased from 103,527 tonnes in 2015 to 166,165 tonnes in 2021.

Ms McCarthy added that the announcement will allow Bord Bia and the Irish sheepmeat industry to “build on the already positive image” of Ireland within the US and allow for an expansion of the product range under consideration by US importers, wholesalers, and ultimately consumers.

However, sheep farmers are concerned that there is “little prospect” they will benefit financially from the gaining of access to the US market.

According to Sean McNamara, sheep chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, farmers have become “increasingly sceptical” as to whether the opening of new markets has “any real benefit” for them.

“In the past, such announcements have not been followed by any strengthening of prices,” Mr McNamara argued.

With the cost of inputs “through the roof”, Mr McNamara said that sheep farmers should be able to command €10/kg for spring lamb this year to cover their costs.

“But that is simply not how it works unfortunately and getting a fair price for the primary producer - one that covers the cost of production – remains as problematic as ever,” Mr McNamara added.

“The opportunity to export to US will no doubt be great news for the processors and for all others who make money off the backs of farmers.

"But, the fanfare associated with opening new markets is only for those who are going to reap the rewards. It is reprehensible that primary producers continually get forgotten with all the hype.”