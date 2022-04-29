First shipment of Irish pork to arrive in Mexico next month

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy pictured with Minister of State Martin Heydon in Mexico

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 18:40
Rachel Martin

The first commercial shipment of Irish pork is set to arrive in Mexico early next month.

Irish Minister of State with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety, and New Market Development, Martin Heydon made the announcement today during the first in-person event to take place promoting Irish pork since market access to Mexico was granted in May 2020.

Bord Bia is currently into the second year of its €760,000 EU Pork campaign. 

The three-year campaign aims to build awareness of Ireland as a supplier of high-quality, safe and sustainably produced pork.

To promote the campaign, today Bord Bia invited Mexican government officials and food industry representatives including top importers, distributors, and wholesalers to an EU Pork seminar at the Irish embassy in Mexico City. The event, which was also attended by media, featured presentations on Irish pork and production.

The event is the first major in-person event since Ireland gained market access to Mexico was granted in 2020.

Speaking at the event, as part of the Irish government’s trade mission to Mexico, Mr Heydon said: “I am honoured to lead our department’s first official visit to Mexico since securing access for the export of Irish pigmeat to Mexico. 

"Gaining access for Irish pigmeat exports to Mexico highlights the value of investing in strategic relationships in priority markets and there is no better way to demonstrate Ireland’s commitment, with the support of the European Commission, to this market than by investing in a three-year information and promotion campaign for pork in Mexico.

"I am particularly pleased to announce that the first commercial shipment of Irish pork will arrive into Mexico early next month, representing an important milestone and first step in forging a stronger commercial partnership with the Mexican meat importers.”

He added: “We believe that Origin Green will be the differentiating factor in Mexico - a developed market of discerning consumers who care where their food comes from."

In 2017, Mexico was identified a priority market for Irish pigmeat, as part of the Irish government’s Prioritising Markets, Opportunities for Growth study.

Noreen Lanigan, Bord Bia’s Europe and North America Director, added: “Bord Bia’s consumer research shows us that while pork has always been an important part of the Mexican diet, greater urbanisation and a growing middle class with rising consumer incomes who have an interest in food safety, have helped drive the sharp increase in pork demand. 

"We also know that there is both a strong demand for quick and easy-to-use pork solutions, along with an appetite for premium pork cuts particularly among younger Mexican consumers.

"The EU Pork trade-focused campaign will build awareness and understanding of food safety, quality assurance and sustainability of European pork and Irish pork is well-positioned to supply this increasing demand as we produce pork to the strictest EU food safety standards.”

As part of this promotional campaign, Bord Bia will exhibit at Expo Carnes y Lácteos in February 2023, along with hosting trade seminars and welcoming welcome Mexican partners to visit Ireland and experience first-hand Ireland’s world-class pork production, and the workings of farms and processors.

#Farming - Pigs and Poultry
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

