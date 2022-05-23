First biomethane tractor arrives in Ireland offering an alternative to diesel

With diesel prices taking a further jut north, now up 40% in just a year, it’s no surprise that the first biomethane tractor to land on the island was drawing in a crowd at this year’s Balmoral Show.

New Holland’s biomethane T6.180 tractor, which landed at Larne Port on the overnight boat on Monday morning, is said to be the first of its kind on the island.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, machinery dealer Lindsay Burke, from Burkes of Cornascriebe, said the model’s commercial launch in Ireland mean that Irish farmers could now have an alternative to diesel-fuelled tractor models.

The tractor is the of same construction as New Holland’s regular T6.180. However, it has been adapted to run on surplus gas from on-farm AD plants.

The model boasts the same levels of power as its diesel equivalent, while also benefiting from up to 30% lower running costs.

The tank holds 79kg of gas, enough for around eight hours of continuous use. Even at current prices, it’d cost around €95 to fill.

Punching up to 180 horsepower, 740Nm of torque and a maximum lift capacity of 7.8 tonnes, it makes it a serious contender as an all-rounder suitable for all routine farmwork — including heavier jobs like drawing silage and spreading slurry.

Other green benefits include the fact the methane-powered machine produces 80% lower overall emissions than the standard diesel model, including 99% less particulate matter, and 10% less CO2. When using biomethane, near-zero CO2 emissions are achievable.

At the moment, the T6.180 is the only model available. However, it is expected New Holland will soon roll out biomethane technology into its other larger horsepower models.

Farmers fancying the idea of having one in their yard will have to splash out £108,000 (€126,700) - £20,000 (€23,465) more than the standard diesel option.

“We’re hoping farmers will be able to recoup the cost of that with fuel savings over time,” Mr Burke said, explaining that the tractor’s spec could make it a tempting option.

“We hope to start by working with farmers who have an existing anaerobic digester plant,” he said.

“And then farmers close to that plant should also be able to use the extra gas produced as a fuel source but it really is a very versatile machine and could suit all kinds of enterprises.

“Feedback at the show has been very positive already. People are becoming very energy aware about their vehicles should it be electrification, diesel, or now today, biomethane.

“They are starting to look at new things and consider the way fuel sources are likely to change in the future.”

The tractor will be trialled on a mixture of tillage and beef and dairy farms in Counties Armagh and Tyrone.

“It’s a totally different driving experience than a diesel,” Mr Burke said.

“There’s a lot less noise, and it’s a lot more efficient on the throttle – the result is that it’s a lot quicker.

“In-cab noise is important for the drivers who are working the machines for long days, but it’s also much quieter outside the cab so causes less disruption to local residents”.