Farmers to be paid €150/hectare to grow protein and cereal crop mixes

Farmers to be paid €150/hectare to grow protein and cereal crop mixes

Aerial view to a Tractor with sowing machine working on a field. Agriculture from above.

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 14:52
Rachel Martin

A new €1.2m scheme will pay farmers up to €150 per hectare to grow mixes of protein and cereal crops.

It follows on from the launch of the Tillage Incentive Scheme in early April.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “As part of our response to support the production of protein crops in Ireland, I am delighted to launch the Protein/Cereal Mix Scheme. Supporting domestic production of protein crops will reduce Ireland’s reliance on imported feed materials.

“A budget of €1.2 million is available for the Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme and to guarantee a payment of €300 per hectare for the protein crops under the EU Protein Aid Scheme. The payment rate for the Protein/Cereal Mix crop will be €150 per hectare. These payments reflect a contribution toward the increase in the cost of growing crops in 2022.

“The Tillage Incentive Scheme is a new scheme introduced as part of our response to the cost increases currently facing Irish farmers. The scheme terms and conditions have now been updated to clarify the treatment of protein crops, to address queries relating to land not declared in 2021 and to provide specific references to the Agricultural Appeals Office and the EU Temporary Crisis Framework.”

A rate of €300/hectare will be paid for beans, peas and lupins under the Protein Aid Scheme, while mixes with cereal crops will be paid €150 per hectare.

Beans, peas or lupin seed must make up at least half of the seeding rate with the remainder to be made up of either wheat, oats, barley, rye or triticale.

Those wishing to apply should declare eligible crops on their 2022 BPS application by the May 16 closing date.

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Tillage#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices