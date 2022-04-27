Early bids in for 72-acre farm in Waterford

With good quality land blocks in Co. Waterford coming on the market in fits and starts over the last few years, it’s no surprise to learn that when a 72-acre holding comes up for sale, the interest is good and the offers aren’t too long in arriving.

Such is the case with a new listing for Carrick-on-Suir agents Shee & Hawe. The property in question is in the townland of Lacken – close to the South Tipperary town of Carrick-on-Suir but in Co. Waterford.

Interest in the farm has been good from the start and there are a number of interested parties in the entire holding and its constituent parts, as selling agent David Shee explains.

The land is all together but naturally divided into three parts by the public road and a layout conducive to the creation of lots.

“We’re offering the farm in its entirety but we’re also offering it in lots,” said Mr Shee of the lands, which are all together but naturally divided into three parts by the public road and a layout conducive to the creation of lots. The different lots are 14.5 acres, 32 acres and 25.5 acres.

“The farm lends itself to dividing into the three lots, if that was the way it went,” he added. “We have a couple of people bidding on the separate lots and we have a couple of people bidding on the entire property... We currently have an offer of €11,000/acre on the entire holding.”

The farm has outbuildings that include a slatted house, haybarn, lean-to structures and a concrete yard. According to the selling agent, they are in an old but useful condition.

The slatted livestock shed on the 72-acre holding.

“The land quality is good,” said Mr Shee. “It’s all good dry land. There’s the decent road frontage onto the public road and a farm roadway up through it.”

The property is on the road between Carrick-on-Suir and Dungarvan – approximately 10km from Carrick-on-Suir and 25km from Waterford’s county town.

The farm is for sale jointly with Ed Donohoe of Donohoe Town and Country auctioneers in Kilkenny City. There are no entitlements coming with the farm but that has clearly not been an impediment to the mounting interest in the holding.

The land quality mixed with the possibility of buying it in separate lots seems to have piqued enough interest to get early bids going on it and it will be interesting to see the kind of price it finally achieves.