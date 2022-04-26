Department to lift bird housing order as bird flu risk subsides

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced plans to remove the requirement to house poultry and other captive birds from Friday, April 29.

Legislation requiring the precautionary confinement of birds was introduced on November 22, 2021, to mitigate the risk of avian influenza in poultry following the detection of several cases in wild birds across the island.

To-date, bird flu cases in wild birds have been reported in 16 counties, including more than 100 cases in swans in several counties including Tipperary, a barn owl in Sligo, a herring gull in Kerry, and a white-tailed sea eagle in West Limerick.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said: "The decision to withdraw this requirement is based on a number of parameters which indicate a reducing risk of an avian influenza incursion - including the fact that no case of bird flu has been confirmed here in wild birds for a period of four weeks, reduced numbers of migratory waterfowl and increasing environmental temperatures and daylight hours."

Removing the requirement to confine birds means that all poultry and bird owners may allow their birds access to open areas and runs from April 29.

The Department, however, urges flock owners to remain vigilant as, notwithstanding the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds.

Further enhanced biosecurity requirements that were introduced on November 17 – including the requirement to ensure that poultry or other captive birds cannot come into contact with wild birds, that all areas that poultry and captive birds have access to must be fenced and that they are restricted from access to open or permanent standing water and restrictions on the assembly of live birds for the purposes of show or sale – remain in place.

It comes as this week Balmoral Show organisers the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society this week announced the cancellation of its poultry classes at next month's show as bird gatherings remain banned in Northern Ireland.

Bird owners should continue to remain vigilant, monitor their birds for any signs of disease and implement strict disease control measures. In particular, birds should continue to be fed indoors or under cover where wild birds cannot have access.

The Department also reminds all poultry owners, including those who keep only one or two birds, of their legal obligation to register.