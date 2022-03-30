Department announces dates for BPS clinics

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced plans to run a series of in-person Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) clinics to assist farmers in making their applications for the Basic Payment Scheme and the other related schemes online.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said: “During the Covid restrictions, my department was unable to run the clinics in 2020 and 2021. With the lifting of many of the Covid restrictions, I am delighted to announce a return of these in-person clinics around the country where farmers can meet one-to-one with a department official and make their BPS application there and then."