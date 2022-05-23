Deadline for sustainability course

Jim Bergin, CEO, Glanbia Ireland; Jennifer English, global brand director (SVP), Baileys; and John Murphy, chairman, Glanbia Ireland, at the launch of the Sustainable Farming Academy.

The deadline for expressions of interest to the Sustainable Farming Academy is fast approaching on May 31.

Delivered by University College Cork and beginning in September of this year, Glanbia Ireland and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur are collaborating to support positive environmental actions on farms with the launch of the Sustainable Farming Academy. 

With 20 places on offer in the fully-funded Diploma in Environment, Sustainability and Climate, the academy is intended to "empower Glanbia Ireland’s suppliers of quality milk and grain with the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge to continue to address sustainability challenges".

The course has been designed to suit farmers' full-time, on-farm responsibilities.

The year-long UCC Adult Continuing Education diploma recognises prior learning and each participant’s existing sustainability knowledge.

Modules include earth science, climate change, and sustainable development as well as ecology, applied geographical information systems, environmental protection, practical environmental management, and more – all of which are directly applicable on-farm.

With a May 31 deadline for expressions of interest, applicants who are successful will then be notified by the end of July.

