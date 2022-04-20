Date set for final bids on 55-acre farm in scenic 'Killinaskully'

The 55-acre farm in Tipperary is said to be attracting plenty of interest already
The 55-acre farm is just a few kilometres to the east of the M7 Limerick-Cork motorway and close to the villages of Killoscully and Ballinahinch.

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 08:02
Conor Power

In a location associated with a famous comedy television series, a 55-acre farm in Tipperary is attracting plenty of interest in a part of Munster where substantial parcels of land don’t appear too often.

“It is very rare that something would come up around this area,” said selling agent James Lee of Newport-based auctioneers REA John Lee.

The property is in the townland of Munnia, just a few kilometres to the east of the M7 Limerick-Cork motorway and close to the villages of Killoscully and Ballinahinch (RTÉ’s Killinaskully was filmed in both). 

With interest growing, the fate of the property will be known by noon on Wednesday, May 4 – the time at which final offers on the holding are being accepted, say the selling agents.

“There is some slightly heavier land within its bounds but it consists of good quality land in the main with extensive road frontage,” said Mr Lee. “It’s all in one block and there’s a small yard.”

The length of public road frontage extends to almost a kilometre of the Newport-Nenagh road.

“There’s some great productive land in it,” adds John, “and some of the other parts of it could be brought back to a similar level of quality relatively easily enough.”

According to the agents, the level of enquiries in the property has been encouraging, with some good local interest being registered with the auctioneers so far.

The option of putting a closing date on the bids is one that many agents take as a compromise between the open-endedness of the normal private treaty route and the calculated gamble of the public auction.

Newport is nine kilometres to the south of the farm, while the villages of Killoscully and Ballinahinch are two and six kilometres, respectively.

The agents are quoting a guide price of between €350,000 and €400,000 (€6,400-€7,300/acre) for the farm, making it an attractive option for a number of possible bidders.

56-acre farm up for auction

