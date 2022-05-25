Dairymaster founder honoured

Dairymaster founder honoured

Ned Harty, Founder of Dairymaster, pictured with his wife Maureen Harty at the awards on Thursday. Picture: Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 10:35

Dairymaster founder Ned Harty has been named ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the Business Leaders’ Gala Dinner and Awards held in the Rose Hotel in Tralee, Co Kerry, this week.

The event, which was attended by more than 180 of Kerry's business and enterprise leaders and featured former Taoiseach Enda Kenny as guest speaker, took place on Thursday, May 12.

Pat O’Leary, the former Managing Director of Liebherr, was also honoured at the gala dinner, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

Brid McElligott, who chairs the Kerry Innovation Centre, said: “Kerry Innovation Centre is a not-for-profit organisation with a remit to support and advance enterprise activities across Kerry.

"It is our privilege to be able to organise an event which honours the business community in Kerry. We are delighted to be able to recognise the achievements of our award recipients and thank them in person for their role in creating meaningful employment and opportunities for the people of the county. 

"Each of these leaders has demonstrated incredible entrepreneurial drive, determination, and ability, as they spearheaded the growth of a global business from Kerry.”

Founded in 1968 in Causeway, Co Kerry, today Dairymaster employs over 300 people in the Kingdom and is one of the most recognised dairy equipment brands.

