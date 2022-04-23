Brian Reidy: How to get the most from milk quality and herd fertility this spring

Management and feeding have a large influence on fertility in dairy and beef cows. In our Irish grass-based production system keeping the right quality and quantity of grass in front of cows is essential. Balancing grass according to the cow’s genetic potential will ultimately determine her production and fertility performance.

Milk protein: an indicator of the herd's energy status

Milk protein is a very good guide to the energy status of your herd with a proven link between milk protein and fertility.

The lower the milk protein, the more days between calving and conception.

So, what factors affect milk protein content?

• Stage of lactation; early declines followed by later increases.

• Underfeeding of energy - especially common when forage quality is poor, as this results in poor Dry Matter intakes. Strong grazing swards will also depress overall energy intake.

• Seasonal effects - Mid-season grazing is much higher in energy than first rotation and late-season grass.

• Higher volume cows tend to have reduced protein (and fat) percentages (Dilution Factor). Converting litres and percentages to total kilos of milk solids is the best way to compare individual cow performance and individual herd performance. (Remember that 4% of nothing will always be nothing!)

Energy status and its influence on fertility

The greater the loss of condition between calving and first service, the less likely you are to have a successful conception.

When a cow drops less than 0.5 BCS (Body Condition Score), she has a 65% of conception to first service. If she drops between 0.5 and 1 BCS then her chance of conception decreases to 53%.

If more than 1 BCS is lost, then conception to first service is only 17%.

Minimising Body Condition losses post-calving

The protein content of the diet has a big bearing on both milk yield and condition.

High protein diets will increase milk yield by driving Dry Matter intakes, and ultimately, increase total energy intake.

Excessive protein supplied to milkers will have a detrimental effect on cow condition over time as she must mobilise energy reserves to process and excrete the excess protein. This is very often the case on very lush grazing pastures and where zero-grazing is being done.

Diets high in starch and sugars will increase milk solids and maintain better body condition once they are complemented with sufficient fibre to maintain rumen health. When a cow consumes more energy each day then a Negative Energy Balance (NEB) is less dramatic and therefore fertility improves.

Balancing grass and understanding its value

It is very rare that cows are capable of eating more than 19kg of Dry Matter at grass alone on a consistent basis. 19kg of Dry Matter is a lot of grass to munch through in 24 hours.

Given that a minimum of 19-20kg of Dry Matter is required by most Irish cows to maintain milk production then supplementation is often vital.

Grazed grass, once we are in the second round and beyond, have high Crude Protein and if this is balanced incorrectly with unsuitable concentrates then the cow must as I mentioned earlier mobilize body fat reserves in order to get rid of any excess protein in her system.

The excretion of this excess Urea has a cost of approximately 2.5 litres of milk per day or 12.5 to 15 MJ of energy, which equates to 0.5Kg condition loss.

The effective fibre is also often too low in well managed grazed grass, which will be shown by low Butter Fats, usually from early April, inadequate cud-chewing/rumination and fast passage rates of feed. Minerals and vitamins also need to be balanced for grass as in most areas of Ireland the ground is deficient in some vital minerals.

Current issues with low Butter Fats

This problem seems to be more of an issue in the last number of years. Lush swards of grass have been shown to be high in oil content, and in particular, are high in unsaturated Linoleic oil (Omega 6) These oils reduce Rumen fibre digestion by suppressing the rumens bug population.

These Omega 6 oils are then converted to CLA (Conjugated linoleic acid) if the rumen pH is low - as can easily happen with large intakes of high sugar lush grass. These CLAs directly reduce butterfat synthesis in the udder by inhibiting the conversion of acetate to milk fat and also inhibiting the production of C18 milk fat, which accounts for 25% of Butter Fat in cow’s milk.

Providing sufficient fibre to promote rumination will help to maintain a better rumen pH, and hence reduce the negatives caused by CLA production.

Forcing cows to graze covers that are too heavy will also depress total fibre intakes and also contribute to lower Butter Fats. Changing to very lush swards and stopping buffer feeding can also result in fat dropping.