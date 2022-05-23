Blue Reserve Champion for Wexford's Melvyn Masterson

It was a good year for southern cattle exhibitors at Balmoral Show.

Melvyn Masterson, a Belgian Blue breeder from Enniscorthy, Wexford, brought three animals to this year’s show, picked up Blue Reserve Champion, with his stand-out five-year-old cow in milk Boroside Lemon.

Mr Masterson explained Lemon was a lucky purchase from the day he bought her as an embryo.

Aptly named as one half of a classic duo – Lemon and Lime – she was bought as part of a recipient in calf in at a dispersal sale.

However, it turned out Masterson got two for the price of one when the cow was later revealed to be carrying twin heifers.

“They are identical,” he said. “I bought the recipient in calf with the embryo and when we scanned it, it turned out she was carrying two.

“It was a bloodline I always wanted. Trevor Ashmore, who sold her, didn’t realise she was carrying twins so when I texted the picture of the two calves we were joking I owe him back one of them."

Mr Masterson explained he got into Belgian Blues around 12 years ago.

"We were using them on the dairy cows on the farm and were impressed with them so we decided to start keeping some ourselves," he said.

“We started with one heifer and have now built up to around 15.

"I used to do around 15 or 20 shows a year but I haven’t been to too many over the last few years obviously. I always like coming up to Balmoral though. It’s a great show.”

Other notable southern successes include dairy man Philip Jones, from Gorey, Wexford, who managed Reserve exhibitor bred and honourable mention in the Holstein championship with Hallow Atwood Carmen.

Carmen has a strong track record in the ring, most recently picking up reserve interbreed champion at the Winter Fair in December, and reserve in the All-Ireland three-year-old in milk at the Emerald Expo in March.

Meanwhile, Threemile Elegant Bella from Monaghan, bred by Christian Keenan, clinched the Ayrshire championship, going on receive an honourable mention in the Dairy Interbreed Championship.