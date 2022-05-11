Beef markets: Processors turn online to meet supply shortfall

Demand to get sufficient cattle to fill their requirements is driving competition between the factories
Beef markets: Processors turn online to meet supply shortfall

A March '20 born Hereford cross and Limousin cross bullock averaging 737kg made €2,170 each at Corrin Mart, Fermoy. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 17:25
Martin Ryan

Beef production is not a sector of farming widely identified with an abundance of confidence at the farm level in normal times when even getting a survival margin can be challenging for many.

But the environment for the sector in 2022 could not be described as "normal times" and it now appears that confidence in beef finishing has hit a peak rarely before experienced by those involved.

With the supply of yard cattle dropping, and the first of the cattle finished off grass not expected to make much impact for at least another fortnight or beyond, it is a seller's market.

Across the sector, the prices being paid by the processors for this week, are showing a continuation of the upward movement, which is being driven by the demand for cattle at the factories.

Demand to get sufficient cattle to fill their requirements is driving competition between the factories. The impression that producers are getting is that some of the factory agents are being instructed not to leave finished cattle behind them, when they go out the farm gate.

It is a seller's market where demand is stronger than the available supply. The expectation is that is unlikely to change in the short term at least.

Quoted base prices for the steers at 490 cents/kg is being topped up to 495 cents/kg and from many reports up to 500 cents/kg this week.

Such is believed to be the pressure on the factories to fill their requirements that the prices being paid for finished cattle at the live sales at the marts are now measured to be well outstripping the factory prices on offer.

The widely held belief is that online selling at the marts - which masks the identity of the purchaser - is benefiting the processors to fill some of the shortfalls and is now being used to a considerable extent.

Base prices for the heifers are running at five to 10 cents per kilo premium over the steers with the factories paying up to 510 cents/kg this week.

The young bull prices are now running par with the equivalent grade steer and in exceptional cases slightly over with reports of up to 505 cents/kg being paid for the tops of the R grade young bulls.

Turning to the cows, they are a flying trade, to meet demand for manufacturing beef in the catering business. The R grade cows are on 480-485 cents/kg with several reports of up to 490 cents/kg being achieved for good quality cows for this week.

The shorter working week, because of the May Monday Bank Holiday resulted in intake slipping to 31,640 head, while still over 3,000 more than for the same week last year.

The supply included 12,186 steers, 8,743 heifers, 7,490 cows, and 2,539 young bulls with all categories up on the 2021 intake for the week.

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Munster
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices