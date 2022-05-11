Beef markets: Processors turn online to meet supply shortfall

Beef production is not a sector of farming widely identified with an abundance of confidence at the farm level in normal times when even getting a survival margin can be challenging for many.

But the environment for the sector in 2022 could not be described as "normal times" and it now appears that confidence in beef finishing has hit a peak rarely before experienced by those involved.

With the supply of yard cattle dropping, and the first of the cattle finished off grass not expected to make much impact for at least another fortnight or beyond, it is a seller's market.

Across the sector, the prices being paid by the processors for this week, are showing a continuation of the upward movement, which is being driven by the demand for cattle at the factories.

Demand to get sufficient cattle to fill their requirements is driving competition between the factories. The impression that producers are getting is that some of the factory agents are being instructed not to leave finished cattle behind them, when they go out the farm gate.

It is a seller's market where demand is stronger than the available supply. The expectation is that is unlikely to change in the short term at least.

Quoted base prices for the steers at 490 cents/kg is being topped up to 495 cents/kg and from many reports up to 500 cents/kg this week.

Such is believed to be the pressure on the factories to fill their requirements that the prices being paid for finished cattle at the live sales at the marts are now measured to be well outstripping the factory prices on offer.

The widely held belief is that online selling at the marts - which masks the identity of the purchaser - is benefiting the processors to fill some of the shortfalls and is now being used to a considerable extent.

Base prices for the heifers are running at five to 10 cents per kilo premium over the steers with the factories paying up to 510 cents/kg this week.

The young bull prices are now running par with the equivalent grade steer and in exceptional cases slightly over with reports of up to 505 cents/kg being paid for the tops of the R grade young bulls.

Turning to the cows, they are a flying trade, to meet demand for manufacturing beef in the catering business. The R grade cows are on 480-485 cents/kg with several reports of up to 490 cents/kg being achieved for good quality cows for this week.

The shorter working week, because of the May Monday Bank Holiday resulted in intake slipping to 31,640 head, while still over 3,000 more than for the same week last year.

The supply included 12,186 steers, 8,743 heifers, 7,490 cows, and 2,539 young bulls with all categories up on the 2021 intake for the week.